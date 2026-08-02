Killstreak codes August 2026

Grenades and nukes are helpful on the battlefield, but nothing truly compares to the feeling of redeeming Killstreak codes. It's great knowing that so many freebies are available to help you get through your games and start racking up some wins, but whether you're struggling or not, you'll need these codes.

They're good for a healthy amount of crates, cases, and shards - these will all get you access to new skins and weapons, which, as we all know, are the key to success. You can also use shards to change your emotes and kill banner.

Here are all the new Killstreak codes:

SEASON1 - an overdrive crate

- an overdrive crate 5MVISITS - an overdrive crate

- an overdrive crate EA_CC - 1.5k shards and five cases (must be registered as a content creator)

- 1.5k shards and five cases (must be registered as a content creator) EA_GOLD - 4k shards and ten cases (must have invited 25 players to the game)

- 4k shards and ten cases (must have invited 25 players to the game) EA_SILVER - 1.5k shards and five cases (must have invited seven players to the game)

- 1.5k shards and five cases (must have invited seven players to the game) EA_BRONZE - 500 shards and two cases (must have invited three players to the game)

Killstreak is just one of many Roblox games that offer freebies - check out our list of Roblox codes for more.

How do I redeem my Killstreak codes?

Redeeming Killstreak codes is pretty easy, but we understand if you got lost somewhere in the process. Here's how to do it:

Launch Killstreak on Roblox

Open the shop and click on the 'codes' tab at the bottom

Enter your code in the box and press 'redeem'

Check out what you got!

How do I get more Killstreak codes?

There's good news and bad news about this. I'll start with the bad, which is that there's no definitive way of getting more Killstreak codes, as it's completely up to the developer whether or not new ones come out. The good news is that when new codes do come out, there's an easy way to check - just visit this page again, as we'll have all the latest for you here at Pocket Tactics.

Is there a Killstreak Discord server?

Yes, and you can join it here. You'll get the chance to give feedback on the game, get the latest announcements pinged right to you, and participate in community activities, such as entering giveaways and answering polls. Enjoy!