Ben Starr to host a new indie gaming showcase from the studio behind Phasmophobia

Whether you enjoy the horror genre or not, there's a good chance you at least know the name Phasmophobia, with it remaining a popular team-based game in which you need to solve paranormal mysteries. What you might not know is that the studio behind it now has a publishing label, Kinetic Publishing, and it's hosting a showcase next month to give you a look at what's coming.

Taking place on August 12, 2026, Kinetic Publishing's inaugural showcase will let you in on the games it's releasing in 2027 and 2028 - surely there has to be at least one horror game in the lineup. Beyond words from developers and exciting announcements, Clair Obscure fans are in for a treat as Ben Starr is narrating the presentation. You may also know him as Clive from Final Fantasy 16.

Kinetic Publishing looks to make things easier for new indie developers, offering them guidance and support that Phasmophobia creator Daniel Knight didn't have while creating Phasmophobia.

Speaking about the label, director of partnerships and marketing Asim Tanvir says, "Launching Kinetic Publishing is about creating the kind of support Dan would've appreciated when starting out. Since announcing Kinetic Publishing earlier this year, we've had hundreds of submissions, and had the pleasure of meeting some of the most passionate and creative indie teams across the globe. We're so excited to show off the incredible games that we've got coming up at our debut showcase next month."

It looks like Kinetic Publishing already has a lot of variety in the games it sees, with Chris Rose, the company's publishing production manager, adding that developers submitted projects "from cozy to sci-fi and horror, and everything in between."

If you want to see what Kinteic Publishing is cooking, make sure you tune into its official Twitch channel at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 12pm PT / 3pm ET on August 12. I'll definitely be watching.