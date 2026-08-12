All announcements from the Kinetic Publishing Showcase

The inaugural Kinetic Publishing Showcase sure was something, huh? Since the announcement of the publishing label back in January, I've been keen to see what games it'd be working on, given it comes from the creator of Phasmophobia, an iconic horror game that you've no doubt heard of.

However, as you now know, it's not just horror games that Kinteic Publishing has an interest in, with a couple of today's games being part of the cozy genre - a category of adventures I'm finding more and more appreciation for in 2026. You might be wondering about the diverse portfolio, and there's a simple explanation. I was lucky enough to attend an early preview of the showcase earlier this week and had the opportunity to be part of a Q&A, during which Kinetic Publishing Director of Marketing and Partnerships Asim Tanvir explained that the company cares about "great games by passionate people."

Well, it's clear to see that there's passion in all five projects, so let's take a quick look at each game and what they offer. Oh, and don't expect to play any of these anytime soon, with them all releasing in either 2027 or 2028.

Here are all the games from the Kinetic Publishing Showcase:

Contact Protocol

I have to admit, I'm intrigued by Contact Protocol, and I'm not normally here for a job simulator where you sit at a screen the entire time - yes, I hear the irony, since I stare at a screen when playing games. You play as a security officer on a starship, deciding whether or not approaching ships are allowed to pass through. You need to decide whether or not their intentions are good or sinister - can you make the right choice?

Contact Protocol is due for release in Spring 2027 and will be coming to various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch 2.

Crescent County

Okay, I'm keen to give Crescent County a try - who doesn't want to zoom around on a motorbroom? You've just moved to a new area and are ready to live your best life. You get to make and hang out with friends, be part of the drama, and maybe even meet that special someone, all while doing jobs around town. As someone who loves a good coming-of-age game, like Mixtape or Life is Strange, I think Crescent County will be an enjoyable experience.

My only complaint is that we need to wait until Summer 2027 to get our hands on it. Ah well, at least we know it's coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Shellbound

A Metroidvania game set on a snail wasn't on my 2026 bingo card, but I can't wait to try it. We get the pleasure of playing as a parasite, using unique abilities to help as we navigate this enormous universe on the back of a snail. In a move that's sure to make an already difficult genre even more challenging, the more you defeat a certain type of enemy, the stronger they get. They evolve after so many defeats, becoming even more determined to kill you.

However, it's going to be a long wait, as Shellbound isn't due to release until Summer 2028 - at least we have a new Castlevania game to enjoy in the meantime.

Aether Wizard

If you love cozy life sim games and a spot of magic, Aether Wizard is sure to be a hit with you, as you get to be an apprentice mage, working in a walking castle. There's much for you to do, including tending to crops, exploring the town of Starfall - who knows what adventures await you - and, of course, finding love.

Aether Wizard is due to release in Autumn 2028, so you have a long wait ahead of you. Yet, it's still likely to be playable before Witchbrook. I'm beginning to think the game is a myth, to be honest.

Precognition

Closing out the showcase is Precognition, a game that uses cinematic FMV sequences - it certainly looks like an interesting experience. You play as Diana, a woman who's having visions of the future, and it's up to you to explore these visions. However, you need to be careful, as committing a detail to memory can and will alter your future.

Precognition is due for release in Spring 2028 and will come to Nintendo Switch 2, along with other platforms.