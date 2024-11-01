The King of Fighters AFK is an upcoming RPG based on the iconic 90s fighting games under the same title. But instead of button-smashing and grinding your way to unlocking the best fighters, Netmarble has gone the AFK route, meaning you can enjoy natural progression and fast-paced growth even when you have to put your phone down to actually get some work done.

We all love a good fighting game, and we especially love a game where we don’t have to think too much about what we’re doing. This is where the AFK element comes into play because you’ll still be able to power up your fighters and take part in a whole host of events, even if you’re not actively playing.

While we don’t have a definitive release date for Netmarble’s newest RPG, it’s safe to assume that it’s going to be announced fairly soon, because the game is now open for global preregistration. Not only that, but you can bag yourself some awesome freebies for signing up.

If you pre-register for The King of Fighters AFK, you’ll receive up to 3k summon chances, which can go towards unlocking powerful characters, and you’ll also be guaranteed to get your hands on Vice, a character imbued with Orochi’s power. Iori and Leona, two other familiar faces from the franchise, will also be given out as pre-reg rewards, so you can head into battle with some strong fighters on your roster already.

The King of Fighters AFK reimagines the original series in gorgeous pixel art reminiscent of The King of Fighters 2 on the Neo Geo Pocket Color, and you’ll be tasked with building out your own team of characters and engaging in enjoyable and dynamic fights. Not only that, Netmarble is bringing 5v5 team battles to the arena, where you need to put your strategizing mind to good use in order to create different combinations and fighting formations to become the ultimate King of Fighters.

After a successful debut at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, you can now pre-register on Google Play, the App Store, and the official website to get your hands on the pre-reg goodies on offer.