After a year of silence, we finally have a fresh Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer

The last crumb of Kingdom Hearts 4 information arrived in the form of some screenshots on social media, and a message telling us that Square Enix is currently working hard on Kingdom Hearts IV. Well, a Nintendo Direct has delivered, and we finally got a new KH4 trailer.

If you need to refresh your memory, here's the last tweet we had to go on till now. But this new trailer has showcased brand-new characters, combat, and that it will arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, so we don't have to pore over still images any longer.

The most exciting bit of footage I caught a glimpse of was young Xehanort holding an umbrella for Sora in the rain. I need to know more right now. Nintendo really won the Summer Game Fest season.

This news was very hard to write as I've been bawling my eyes out for the last ten minutes, so I think you should just check out the trailer below to get on my level.

Make sure you head over to our June Nintendo Direct round-up to learn more about brand-new Xenoblade and Final Fantasy games as well.