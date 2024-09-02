Square Enix has delisted Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road seemingly out of nowhere, leaving fans of the series in the lurch if they need to catch up on their lore. While the online features have been out of commission since 2022, you could still download the app to watch the cutscenes, at least until a few days ago.

Twitter fan account KHDatabase broke the news that Square Enix had removed Kingdom Hearts Union X from Google Play, the App Store, and the Amazon Appstore. We’ve tested the links ourselves and it is sadly true. Unless you’ve previously downloaded the app from Google Play, there’s no legitimate way to get this pivotal Kingdom Hearts game onto your device.

While some people dismissed these mobile additions to the series, both Union X and Dark Road are incredibly important in terms of their lore. They are both set before the Keyblade War and give us tons of insight into Kingdom Hearts characters like Xehanort before his turn to darkness. The games’ gacha elements annoyed some players, but that’s why the legacy cutscene compilation app was so important, as it gave fans a way to learn the lore without grinding through a gacha game.

Thanks to this unexpected loss, you can now only watch the cutscenes on YouTube or through fan-dubbing websites. With Kingdom Hearts 4 on the way and Union X’s Strelitzia appearing in the trailer, we really hope Square Enix and Tetsuya Nomura come up with a way for fans to legally access the content again, whether that’s through the upcoming game or a new release entirely. Who knows, maybe there’ll be a theatre function in Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link?

That’s everything we know about Kingdom Hearts Union X getting delisted. If you’re as eager for the new game as we are, check out our guides to Kingdom Hearts’ Sora, Kingdom Hearts’ Riku, and Kingdom Hearts’ Kairi to refresh your memory on their lore.