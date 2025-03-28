We first met Sora and the gang way back in 2002. Since then, Kingdom Hearts has solidified itself as a cult favorite among pretty much all of us, with developer Square Enix collaborating directly with the Walt Disney Company to bring us familiar faces and a thrilling, multi-game adventure. The crossover giant has spread into the far reaches of the real world, as much as those in Traverse Town, with companion novels, a manga series, and even a collectible card game. But the question on the tip of everyone’s tongue is, where is Kingdom Hearts 4?

It’s been years since we last had an update on the hotly anticipated sequel, and we’ve had a spot carved out for KH4 on our list of the best upcoming games for perhaps even longer. We, like the rest of you, were hoping Square Enix would bestow some news on us parched and thirsty KH fans, considering the original game is passing a major milestone, with the 23rd anniversary making us feel that excited, wistful feeling of hope.

Unfortunately, Square Enix didn’t feel the same, and instead of a surprise trailer drop, an ambiguous poster, or even a rough date – hell, we’d have taken a release date year – all we got for the anniversary was a little tidbit about the origins of the Paopu fruit. And as cute as the post on Kingdom Hearts’ Twitter account was, we can’t help but feel like we’re eating sour grapes. Or sour Paopu, rather.

Considering how the anniversary lined up almost perfectly with the recent Nintendo Direct, we all started to feel that hopeful buzz all over again. But so far, the radio silence for KH4 continues. The radio is all but turned off for Missing Link, the mostly-scrapped mobile Kingdom Hearts game, and so another year passes with no update. We know that good things always come to those who wait, but damn it, Square Enix, we’ve waited long enough!

