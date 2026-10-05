The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] finally gives the series the Nintendo Switch port it deserves

Kingdom Hearts is easily my favorite game series of all time, and is certainly the one that had the biggest impact on my life since I first picked it up as a kid, kickstarting my passion for the industry that I now work in as an adult. I'm sure I'm not alone in this, either, which is why it's so exciting to see the Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] finally arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 at long last.

While it seemed unlikely that the original Switch would've been capable of running 2019's Kingdom Hearts III, it always seemed odd that the prior games, especially the 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, never arrived on Nintendo's popular hybrid platform. The series has a history on Nintendo handhelds, and, with the right tweaking, it felt like running PlayStation 2 and GBA games was more than doable.

However, it was definitely a 'be careful what you wish for' type of scenario, as Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece arrived in 2023, dashing many of our hopes and dreams. If you hadn't heard, this collection was actually a Cloud version on Switch, meaning you had to rely on a consistent, stable internet connection in order to run it, which pretty much defeats the purpose of being able to play in handheld mode.

But, to make matters worse, even under ideal conditions (including my Switch being tethered via Ethernet cable), the games still looked mucky and fuzzy, had a lot of issues with stuttering, and had abysmal frame rate issues. Integrum Masterpiece also came with a staggering RRP of $89.99, and has since been taken offline - meaning not only can you not buy it anymore, but even the people who did buy it can no longer play it.

By comparison, the Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] does everything right, and it's all run natively. Interestingly, it comes as three individual keys, and appears as three separate games in your Switch library - 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and III + Re Mind DLC. I personally think this is a fantastic idea, especially considering their hefty size and the restrictive native storage of the Nintendo Switch 2, as it allows you to install and uninstall them one at a time as you make your way through the series.

Like on previous platforms, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 ReMix consists of the remastered Kingdom Hearts Final Mix and Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, as well as the fantastic remakes of the GBA's Re:Chain of Memories and the PSP's Birth by Sleep. It also comes packaged with HD cutscene compilations of 358/2 Days and Re:coded from the DS, which helps you catch up on any lore you missed if you didn't get the chance to play the originals.

I'm still a little bitter that there's no way to play these two on modern platforms, especially as 358/2 Days is a personal favorite of mine and the DS versions are very expensive these days, but this is the same issue I had with the original 1.5 +2.5 ReMix, so it's not a complaint exclusive to the Switch 2 release.

The next part of the collection, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, consists of a full HD remaster of the 3DS game, Dream Drop Distance, as well as the entirely original Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth By Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage that follows Aqua in the lead-up to Kingdom Hearts III. It also includes the hour-long χ Back Cover 'movie', which, like the 358/2 Days and Re:coded cutscene compilations, serves to catch you up on the lore around the now-defunct browser game Kingdom Hearts χ, telling the story of the Foretellers and the events that led to the Keyblade War that took place before the first game.

The final entry is Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC, which, as you can likely guess from the title, packages the long-awaited 2019 sequel with its 2020 DLC expansion, showing you a different side of what happens during the climax of III.

In short, the Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] is a fantastic, all-encompassing compilation that covers all of the mainline and spin-off Kingdom Hearts games to date (excluding the Melody of Memory rhythm game that released in 2020, but that, itself, is essentially a recap of everything that has happened in the series so far and doesn't reveal any new lore or information).

Unlike the awful Integrum Masterpiece Cloud Version on the original Switch, the KH Collection runs flawlessly on the Nintendo Switch 2. I've not had the chance to play through all of the games in my short time with it so far, but I dipped into each one (not including the cutscene compilations), and found that they all perform beautifully in both docked and handheld modes. And, while they've all been verified on the Steam Deck for a few years at this point, it's still a fantastic way to take this iconic series on the go, while also being able to continue your progress on your TV when you get home.

Whether you're a new player who's interested in starting the series for the first time, or you're a long-time fan like me who's looking to relive the magic in the lead-up to the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date, I can't recommend the Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] on Nintendo Switch 2 enough.

Plus, it's available at an RRP of $74.99 / £64.99, meaning not only is it cheaper than the previous RRP for the Integrum Masterpiece Cloud Version when it was live, but it's also cheaper than the full-price Integrum Masterpiece bundle on Steam, which sits at $99.99 / £84.99 when there are no discounts.

Honestly, it's quite a bargain for the amount of hours of gameplay you get out of it, and a good price to pay for the opportunity to play one of the best RPG series of all time in its entirety, with the added benefit of portability and near-flawless performance.