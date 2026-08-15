Disney reveals Kingdom Hearts TV show alongside Coco's world in KH4 at D23

Somewhere out there, I can hear some of my close friends and Pocket Tactics' editor-in-chief, Ruby, screaming in excitement. That's because Disney's D23 2026 showcase has finally given us more Kingdom Hearts 4 crumbs to chew on, with a big look at one of the worlds set to feature in-game. But the Kingdom Hearts magic doesn't end there, as a brand-new anime is also in the works.

Getting more details from Kingdom Hearts 4 over the years feels like squeezing blood out of a stone, but thankfully, Square Enix is starting to ease up. A fresh trailer from the new Switch game's appearance at D23 confirms that Sora will travel to the Land of the Dead from the hit animated movie Coco. Furnished with a Keyblade in the style of the quirky world, Sora also comes across the likes of Miguel and Hector.

But what about our pals Mickey Mouse and co.? Well, they're off on their own shenanigans, of course. Turning to Hades for help, Mickey, Donald Duck, and Goofy are searching for any means possible to reunite Sora. This isn't even the biggest news in the trailer, though. Speculation about the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date has been rife for months, and now, we're one step closer. Square Enix adds that KH4 is targeting a late 2027 release window at the end of the footage.

Could it be a December holiday banger? Or an October treat? We'll find out as we get closer to launch. In the meantime, Disney is also cooking up a Kingdom Hearts anime show.

Speaking about the TV show in a recently released statement, Disney says "the series reimagines the iconic adventure with a brand-new story that will expand on the universe of Kingdom Hearts while celebrating the characters that have captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world."

It will be created in collaboration with Final Fantasy legend Tetsuya Nomura and the Square Enix team. Disney's Kids and Family president Ayo Davis adds that "there's something really exciting about taking a world fans have spent years exploring through the games and bringing it to life in a completely new way." There's no launch date yet, though.

What are your thoughts on the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer? Jump into the Pocket Tactics Discord server and let us know.