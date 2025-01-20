Get the full Kingdom Hearts experience at its lowest price on Steam Deck

For as bizarre as it is, the Kingdom Hearts series offers some of the most exciting, engaging, and confusing RPGs on the market. The Disney meets Final Fantasy blend goes from a simple origin to an intertwined, timeline-bending experience that is, for all intents and purposes, a true masterpiece. So, if you want up to 100 hours of fighting Darkness, the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece collection is a huge deal that Nobody should miss out on.

Any of the titles from the collection are worthy of being called the best ARPGs, but keeping it simple and clean, Kingdom Hearts is a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience. With an engaging cast of Kingdom Hearts characters and some intensely challenging boss fights, playing the Kingdom Hearts games in order is worth doing at least once in your life.

If you’re unaware of the series, or you’ve found yourself forgetting what happened after years of missing out, here’s what you need to keep memorized – sorry, no more Terra-ble puns here. The story follows Sora, a young boy on Destiny Islands who dreams of adventure, and after a mysterious Heartless attack on our protagonist and his friends, he’s thrust into a battle between Light and Dark.

That’s about as simple as Kingdom Hearts gets, with a lot of threads and plotlines that’ll unravel as you play through the games. However, even without keeping track of the narrative, the fast-paced and fun combat makes it some of the best action games, and Kingdom Hearts won’t go easy on you unless you turn the difficulty dial down.

If you feel worthy enough to carry the various Kingdom Hearts keyblades, then the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece collection is now at a huge sale, bringing it down to $64.99 / £55.24 on Humble. That’s a huge 35% discount on 10 experiences, with all of the mainline games in the Xehanort Saga (that’s from the first game to Kingdom Hearts 3 and its expansion) included.

The Kingdom Hearts saga is truly amazing, and Steam Deck is easily the best way to play it on the go, with the Switch’s cloud-based version of the game having a number of issues. While the entire collection does take up a decent amount of storage space, the games are split between three smaller bundles in your library, so you can play and then delete them to make some space. Either way, they’re all Steam Deck Verified, so you can enjoy the collection without making any major or minor changes to your settings.

If you’re looking to play an exceptional RPG experience, then the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece bundle is a must-have collection. If you’re a fan of the best Final Fantasy games, you’ll definitely love Kingdom Hearts. Either way, you’re in for some of the best Disney games with this collection.