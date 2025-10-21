Nintendo's new Kirby Air Riders Direct offers another look at one of 2025's most anticipated games

If there's one game I've been looking forward to since April, it's Kirby Air Riders, the highly anticipated sequel to Kirby Air Ride, one of the best games to ever grace the GameCube. Things appear to be ramping up to 11 with this next entry, and as there's a Kirby Air Riders Direct taking place later this week, it's clear that Nintendo has plenty to share with us.

I'm somewhat surprised about the next Nintendo Direct, given Kirby's racing game got its own showcase earlier this year, with the first Kirby Air Riders Direct displaying various features, including the fact that you can play as other characters besides Kirby, Meta Knight, and King Dedede, along with the return of City Trial.

That Direct lasted for 45 minutes last time, but this time around, it's on for an hour - I'm not complaining, it's great that there's so much to the new Kirby game, but one hour and 45 minutes means this game is getting more showcase time than Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

When is the October 2025 Kirby Air Riders Direct?

The Kirby Air Riders Direct is on October 23, 2025, at 6am PT / 2pm BST, and you can watch it on YouTube or via the Nintendo Today! App.

Nintendo's on a roll so far this year, with the recent release of Pokémon Z-A Legends proving popular, Mario Kart World taking the series in a new direction, and Donkey Kong Bananza straight up being a serious Game of the Year contender. I'm not joking, Connor Christie gave it full marks with a 10/10 in his Donkey Kong Bananza review.

Can Kirby Air Riders achieve those same heights? I'm optimistic about the new Switch game, and I can't wait to learn more about it ahead of its release next month.