Kirby returns for a magical new adventure in Kirby and the World Beyond

Today's Nintendo Direct wrapped up with the exciting news that we're finally getting a new Kirby game, and this one looks to be the most ambitious yet.

A screenshot from the Kirby and the World Beyond trailer showing Kirby wearing Link's hat and holding the Master Sword
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Kirby and the World Beyond 
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If there's one thing you can count on, it's that there's always 'one last thing' when it comes to a Nintendo Direct, and this time it was a doozy.

Rounding out the September Nintendo Direct, host Yoshiaki Koizumi followed up an electric glimpse at Persona 6 before launching into an extended trailer for Kirby and the World Beyond - a brand new entry into the iconic series.

Following on from 2022's stunning Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the World Beyond sees our little pink pal living the good life in a luscious land bursting with secrets and surprises. From what we saw, it also looks like this might just be the first true open-world Kirby game, where you're free to run around and explore using all of Kirby's iconic copy abilities.

During the trailer, we get a glimpse at Kirby exploring this vibrant valley using a variety of these abilities, including slashing through foes and surfing around with the Cutter ability, rolling around and blowing stuff up with the Bomb ability, gliding on an umbrella, and even wielding Link's green hat and Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda.

After all of the excitement of zooming around and taking down a bunch of familiar foes, the trailer peaks when Kirby unites with a markedly unfamiliar friend. They then head off to what appears to be a large, fractured crystal version of the Master Sword imbued with a glowing power of some sort.

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Absorbing this power, our favorite pink puffball undergoes a mysterious evolution, gaining the ability to slash through enemies, chains, and trees like butter, which looks very handy. But if that's not enough, he also uses it to carve out a crack in the sky, breaking through to an even larger land. As far as I can tell, this titular 'Land Beyond' looks suspiciously similar to the settings of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom games, but I suppose we'll have to wait to find out more.

Following the enthralling trailer, Nintendo revealed that Kirby and the World Beyond is set to release in Spring 2027, which coincides with the series' 35th anniversary. We'll be eagerly anticipating any further info about the game and any other celebrations as the time approaches. In the meantime, be sure to head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord to discuss what you hope to see from Kirby and his new adventure.

Tilly has a degree in English literature, experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer, and has been playing with retro game consoles far before they were known as 'retro'. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games and horror games, inspecting the latest Xiaomi phones and handheld consoles, or searching for free Monopoly Go dice. She’s also a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.