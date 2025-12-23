Knife Arena codes December 2025

If you want to climb the FFA ranks and look good doing it, these Knife Arena codes are the perfect tool for your arsenal. Claim free knife skin cases to stand out from the crowd as you slash and stab your way to victory.

We check for new Knife Arena codes frequently, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back often for the latest free stuff. Future codes might give out more than just skin cases.

Here are all the new Knife Arena codes:

freecase - one release case (new!)

How do I redeem Knife Arena codes?

Redeeming Knife Arena codes isn't as straightforward as some Roblox games, so here's a step-by-step guide on how to get your free gifts:

Open Knife Arena in Roblox

Tap the Settings button in the top left corner

Press Redeem Code

Copy and paste a code into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Knife Arena codes?

Knife Arena codes are special passwords that the developer, One Hit Studio, gives out to reward players. So far, these codes have awarded knife skin cases to add some extra drip to your loadout.

Is there a Knife Arena Discord server?

Yes, there is a Knife Arena Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to take part in polls, enter giveaways, report bugs, and view sneak peeks before anyone else.

How do I get more Knife Arena codes?

The best way to get more Knife Arena codes is to visit this page often. We check for new codes regularly and always keep this guide updated, so bookmark the page and come back whenever you need a boost. You can also take a look around the game's Discord server and Roblox group, but there's really no need.