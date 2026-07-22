Knife Duels codes July 2026

If you want all the fun of a knife round in CS2, but don't trust your opponent not to pull a fast one on you, this is the game for you. Plus, Knife Duels codes make sure you have access to all the coolest skins in the game, which means you'll never look lame in front of your friends.

Codes mainly offer cash right now, which is great for opening boxes - but you'll still have to rely on RNG a bit, as they won't help much with luck. May the odds be ever in your favor.

Here are all the new Knife Duels codes:

summer - 3k cash (new!)

- 3k cash (new!) loading - 3k cash

Knife Duels is just one Roblox game in which you can get freebies. Check out our list of other Roblox codes for more from the developers of your favorite games.

How do I redeem my Knife Duels codes?

It's easy to redeem Knife Duels codes, but you won't find the code box in the shop in settings. Instead, follow these instructions:

Launch Knife Duels on Roblox

Find the code present box next to the shop in the lobby and open it by holding the prompt down

Enter your code and hit 'redeem'

Find out what you redeemed!

How do I get more Knife Duels codes?

We'll have to wait for more Knife Duels codes to come out, as it's entirely up to the developer to decide when to be generous with us players. Sometimes, codes will come out when the game hits a certain milestone or has an update, so keep an eye on this page at those times - we post all the newest codes whenever they drop, so we're your best way to stay informed about the latest freebie developments.

Is there a Knife Duels Discord server?

Yes, and you can join it here for all the latest updates on the game and its community, a chance to form lobbies in voice chat, and a place to show off and trade your knife skins. It's the best place to go to meet other players, so don't hesitate.