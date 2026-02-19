Knockout arena guide

There are a few things you need to worry about in this Roblox experience, and one of them is which Knockout arena you're in, as they each pose a different obstacle or challenge for you to overcome. Yeah, it's not bad enough trying to outlast other players; even the environment is out to get you.

While fighting for survival is the most important aspect of this game, we can all agree on one thing: it feels so much better if you look the part, too. As such, you should check out our Knockout codes guide to get the currency you need for buying Knockout penguins and skins.

What is a Knockout Arena?

Arenas are where matches take place in Knockout, and there are five of them so far. Each arena has a different feature. For example, instead of water, one uses lava, and another uses portals. You need to think about the location you're in if you want to be the final penguin standing.

All Knockout arenas

In the table below, you can see all of the Knockout arenas, along with the features (gimmicks) that they have:

Arena Features Classic The arena shrinks as the match goes on Color Blocks To stay in the game, you must get on the correct color block Bubblegum Bayou Bouncy hazards spawn on the map, and they can spring you off the ledge (it also shrinks like the classic map) Penguin Peak Has nine sections, with each one disappearing as the match goes on (the color of the platform indicates how close it is to disappearing, with red meaning it's next to go), and, instead of water, lava surrounds the arena Polar Portals The arena is split into four sections with portals appearing at each corner of the map. Two are yellow, two are blue, and if you walk through one, you come out the matching portal

That's everything you need to know about the Knockout arenas. Good luck, hopefully the gimmicks don't give you too much trouble.