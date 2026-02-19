Knockout eggs guide

Check out all of the Knockout eggs you can get in the game, either by purchasing them with ice or winning on daily spins.

Three Knockout eggs over a blurred background
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 

Wondering just how many Knockout eggs there are in the penguin-flinging game? We've got a list of each one you can buy, and how much it is, so you can fill your wardrobe with new skins. Will you choose a neon theme? A duck theme? Or even an ice cream theme to deck out your penguin?

Make sure you check out our guide filled with the new Knockout codes to get more Knockout ice for free, and maybe some other goodies to use. We also have a list of all the available Knockout penguins and skins.

All Knockout eggs

Here are all the eggs available in Knockout:

Egg Tier Cost
Colorful egg Tier 1 75 ice
Pastel egg Tier 2  150 ice
Neon egg Tier 2  400 ice
Metallic egg Tier 3  600 ice
Fruity egg Tier 3 800 ice
Duck egg Tier 4 1050 ice
Ice Cream egg Tier 4 1350 ice
J*b egg Tier 4 1500 ice
Dinosaur egg Tier 4 1850 ice

A screen showing how to open Knockout eggs in the Roblox game

What are Knockout eggs?

As you play the game, you may find yourself with an abundance of ice. That's good, because you can spend it on eggs! Each egg grants you a skin, pertaining to the theme of the egg. There are a few different colors or designs available, each of which has a different rarity. For instance, the fruit egg may give you a kiwi-themed skin, and the pastel egg may give you a red, blue, or other color skin.

How do I get eggs in Knockout?

Thankfully, getting eggs (and the skins they hold) is super easy in Knockout. Once you play a couple of rounds or use some codes to get some ice, you can head to the Skin Shop in the main lobby area.

Here, you can choose the above eggs to purchase with ice or Robux. The rarer the egg, the more expensive it is, but the better skin it will grant you. Choose the egg, click it a few times to hatch it, and there you are.

You can also win a random egg as a reward for your daily wheel spins, but there's only a 3% chance of getting one. There are sometimes limited eggs available in the store, such as the Valentine's egg, but these don't last for long.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.