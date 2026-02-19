Knockout eggs guide

Wondering just how many Knockout eggs there are in the penguin-flinging game? We've got a list of each one you can buy, and how much it is, so you can fill your wardrobe with new skins. Will you choose a neon theme? A duck theme? Or even an ice cream theme to deck out your penguin?

Make sure you check out our guide filled with the new Knockout codes to get more Knockout ice for free, and maybe some other goodies to use. We also have a list of all the available Knockout penguins and skins.

All Knockout eggs

Here are all the eggs available in Knockout:

Egg Tier Cost Colorful egg Tier 1 75 ice Pastel egg Tier 2 150 ice Neon egg Tier 2 400 ice Metallic egg Tier 3 600 ice Fruity egg Tier 3 800 ice Duck egg Tier 4 1050 ice Ice Cream egg Tier 4 1350 ice J*b egg Tier 4 1500 ice Dinosaur egg Tier 4 1850 ice

What are Knockout eggs?

As you play the game, you may find yourself with an abundance of ice. That's good, because you can spend it on eggs! Each egg grants you a skin, pertaining to the theme of the egg. There are a few different colors or designs available, each of which has a different rarity. For instance, the fruit egg may give you a kiwi-themed skin, and the pastel egg may give you a red, blue, or other color skin.

How do I get eggs in Knockout?

Thankfully, getting eggs (and the skins they hold) is super easy in Knockout. Once you play a couple of rounds or use some codes to get some ice, you can head to the Skin Shop in the main lobby area.

Here, you can choose the above eggs to purchase with ice or Robux. The rarer the egg, the more expensive it is, but the better skin it will grant you. Choose the egg, click it a few times to hatch it, and there you are.

You can also win a random egg as a reward for your daily wheel spins, but there's only a 3% chance of getting one. There are sometimes limited eggs available in the store, such as the Valentine's egg, but these don't last for long.