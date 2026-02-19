How to get Knockout ice

Wondering how to get Knockout’s ice currency? Fear not, as we have all the answers right here, as well as what to spend it on.

Knockout ice - pink, green, orange, and yellow penguins mid battle in the arena, with a heart behind them.
It's one thing to best your opponents, but another entirely to do it in style, which is where Knockout ice comes in. You've gotta know how to use this currency wisely if you want to impress out on the court, and, naturally, we can help you with that with all the info you need to know.

What is Knockout ice?

Ice is the general currency you can purchase Knockout eggs, which you can then open for skins for your Knockout penguin. You may be able to buy other items with it in future updates, but for now, that's the lot. The more ice you have, the better egg you can buy, which will increase the odds that you get a rare skin.

How to get Knockout ice

There are a number of ways to get ice. Firstly, you should always check that you've redeemed all the Knockout codes, as these are a reliable source of ice, alongside other freebies. You can also get ice in various other ways. These are:

  • Winning a round (85 ice)
  • Getting a kill (20 ice)
  • Getting an assist (ten ice)
  • Completing the Obby (ten ice)
The amount of ice you get through those four methods depends on whether you've joined the Knockout community page, as you get 10% extra for doing this. Some slightly less common ways to earn ice also exist and are the same for group and non-group members:

  • Spinning the wheel (between 25 and 400 ice)
  • Claiming the Cooler's reward (300 ice)

There you have it, everything you need to know about ice in Knockout! Good luck battling it out.

