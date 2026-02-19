All Knockout penguins and skins

Fashion is essential in many games, and for Knockout penguin skins, it's no different. With this guide, you can find out about all the skins in the game, how to get them, and what rarity they are. After all, you need maximum style points out there when sending your enemies flying away.

Knockout codes can net you some exclusive skins for your penguin, and we can also offer some advice on the various Knockout arenas you can spawn into - know your enemy, after all, but also know where you will be facing them, or you may fall into lava.

All Knockout skins

Here are all the skins you can currently get for your penguin, how rare they are, and how you can grab them. You can buy Knockout eggs from the main lobby with the currency in Knockout, ice.

Skin Rarity How to obtain Agent Loveguin Unknown Valentine's event Angelguin Unknown Bundle Apple Uncommon Fruity egg Aurora Legendary 1% chance from the prize wheel Banana Epic Fruity egg Blue Common Colorful egg Broguin Unknown Bundle Bronze Common Metallic egg Bronzeguin Epic Reach Bronze I rank Calana Rare Code LANARAE Capitalist Legendary J*b egg Chef Legendary Day seven daily reward Chocolate Rare Ice Cream egg Chubby Uncommon Spending time in-game Cookie Dough Legendary Ice Cream egg Cookies N Cream Legendary Ice Cream egg Cosmic Legendary Buying a starter pack with Robux Cupid Epic Valentine's egg (limited) Diamond Epic Metallic egg Diamondguin Epic Reach Diamond I rank Drillguin Unknown Bundle Ducky Rare Duck egg Emerald Epic Metallic egg Emeraldguin Epic Reach Emerald I rank Evil Legendary Duck egg Fast Food Uncommon J*b egg Festive Unknown Limited time Frost Bite Unknown Limited time Gangster Legendary Duck egg Glacier Angel Unknown Leaderboard Gold Rare Metallic egg Goldguin Epic Reach Gold I rank Grandmasterguin Epic Reach Grandmaster I rank Green Common Colorful egg Heart Breaker Legendary Valentine's egg (limited) Jerome Rare Code (disabled) Judge Epic J*b egg King Emperor Unknown Leaderboard Kiwi Rare Fruity egg Knightguin Epic Limited time Love Letter Rare Valentine's egg (limited) Masterguin Epic Reach Master I rank Napguin Unknown Bundle Neon Blue Rare Neon egg Neon Green Rare Neon egg Neon Orange Rare Neon egg Neon Pink Rare Neon egg Neon Purple Rare Neon egg Neon Red Rare Neon egg Neon Yellow Rare Neon egg Officer Rare J*b egg Orange Common Colorful egg, fruity egg Painter Common J*b egg Pastel Blue Uncommon Pastel egg Pastel Green Uncommon Pastel egg Pastel Orange Uncommon Pastel egg Pastel Pink Uncommon Pastel egg Pastel Purple Uncommon Pastel egg Pastel Red Uncommon Pastel egg Pastel Yellow Uncommon Pastel egg Pink Common Colorful egg Purple Common Colorful egg Rainbow Epic The obby Raptor Rare Dinosaur egg Red Common Colorful egg Romeoguin Unknown Bundle Ruby Epic Metallic egg Russoguin Rare Code RUSSO Shakesguin Unknown Valentine's event Shark Rare Duck egg Silver Uncommon Metallic egg Silverguin Epic Reach Silver I rank Snowman Unknown Limited time Soldier Epic Duck egg Spino Legendary Dinosaur egg Stego Uncommon Dinosaur egg Strawberry Rare Ice Cream egg Sweetheart Uncommon Valentine's egg (limited) T-Rex Epic Dinosaur egg Teddyguin Unknown Valentine's event The Enforcer Unknown Leaderboard Tricera Common Dinosaur egg Vanilla Rare Ice Cream egg Watermelon Rare Fruity egg Yellow Common Colorful egg Yeti Unknown Limited time

There you have it - a complete list of the Knockout penguin skins. Enjoy, and good luck with your eggs!