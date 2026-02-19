All Knockout penguins and skins

Fashion is essential in many games, and for Knockout penguin skins, it's no different. With this guide, you can find out about all the skins in the game, how to get them, and what rarity they are. After all, you need maximum style points out there when sending your enemies flying away.
Knockout codes can net you some exclusive skins for your penguin, and we can also offer some advice on the various Knockout arenas you can spawn into - know your enemy, after all, but also know where you will be facing them, or you may fall into lava.
All Knockout skins
Here are all the skins you can currently get for your penguin, how rare they are, and how you can grab them. You can buy Knockout eggs from the main lobby with the currency in Knockout, ice.
|Skin
|Rarity
|How to obtain
|Agent Loveguin
|Unknown
|Valentine's event
|Angelguin
|Unknown
|Bundle
|Apple
|Uncommon
|Fruity egg
|Aurora
|Legendary
|1% chance from the prize wheel
|Banana
|Epic
|Fruity egg
|Blue
|Common
|Colorful egg
|Broguin
|Unknown
|Bundle
|Bronze
|Common
|Metallic egg
|Bronzeguin
|Epic
|Reach Bronze I rank
|Calana
|Rare
|Code LANARAE
|Capitalist
|Legendary
|J*b egg
|Chef
|Legendary
|Day seven daily reward
|Chocolate
|Rare
|Ice Cream egg
|Chubby
|Uncommon
|Spending time in-game
|Cookie Dough
|Legendary
|Ice Cream egg
|Cookies N Cream
|Legendary
|Ice Cream egg
|Cosmic
|Legendary
|Buying a starter pack with Robux
|Cupid
|Epic
|Valentine's egg (limited)
|Diamond
|Epic
|Metallic egg
|Diamondguin
|Epic
|Reach Diamond I rank
|Drillguin
|Unknown
|Bundle
|Ducky
|Rare
|Duck egg
|Emerald
|Epic
|Metallic egg
|Emeraldguin
|Epic
|Reach Emerald I rank
|Evil
|Legendary
|Duck egg
|Fast Food
|Uncommon
|J*b egg
|Festive
|Unknown
|Limited time
|Frost Bite
|Unknown
|Limited time
|Gangster
|Legendary
|Duck egg
|Glacier Angel
|Unknown
|Leaderboard
|Gold
|Rare
|Metallic egg
|Goldguin
|Epic
|Reach Gold I rank
|Grandmasterguin
|Epic
|Reach Grandmaster I rank
|Green
|Common
|Colorful egg
|Heart Breaker
|Legendary
|Valentine's egg (limited)
|Jerome
|Rare
|Code (disabled)
|Judge
|Epic
|J*b egg
|King Emperor
|Unknown
|Leaderboard
|Kiwi
|Rare
|Fruity egg
|Knightguin
|Epic
|Limited time
|Love Letter
|Rare
|Valentine's egg (limited)
|Masterguin
|Epic
|Reach Master I rank
|Napguin
|Unknown
|Bundle
|Neon Blue
|Rare
|Neon egg
|Neon Green
|Rare
|Neon egg
|Neon Orange
|Rare
|Neon egg
|Neon Pink
|Rare
|Neon egg
|Neon Purple
|Rare
|Neon egg
|Neon Red
|Rare
|Neon egg
|Neon Yellow
|Rare
|Neon egg
|Officer
|Rare
|J*b egg
|Orange
|Common
|Colorful egg, fruity egg
|Painter
|Common
|J*b egg
|Pastel Blue
|Uncommon
|Pastel egg
|Pastel Green
|Uncommon
|Pastel egg
|Pastel Orange
|Uncommon
|Pastel egg
|Pastel Pink
|Uncommon
|Pastel egg
|Pastel Purple
|Uncommon
|Pastel egg
|Pastel Red
|Uncommon
|Pastel egg
|Pastel Yellow
|Uncommon
|Pastel egg
|Pink
|Common
|Colorful egg
|Purple
|Common
|Colorful egg
|Rainbow
|Epic
|The obby
|Raptor
|Rare
|Dinosaur egg
|Red
|Common
|Colorful egg
|Romeoguin
|Unknown
|Bundle
|Ruby
|Epic
|Metallic egg
|Russoguin
|Rare
|Code RUSSO
|Shakesguin
|Unknown
|Valentine's event
|Shark
|Rare
|Duck egg
|Silver
|Uncommon
|Metallic egg
|Silverguin
|Epic
|Reach Silver I rank
|Snowman
|Unknown
|Limited time
|Soldier
|Epic
|Duck egg
|Spino
|Legendary
|Dinosaur egg
|Stego
|Uncommon
|Dinosaur egg
|Strawberry
|Rare
|Ice Cream egg
|Sweetheart
|Uncommon
|Valentine's egg (limited)
|T-Rex
|Epic
|Dinosaur egg
|Teddyguin
|Unknown
|Valentine's event
|The Enforcer
|Unknown
|Leaderboard
|Tricera
|Common
|Dinosaur egg
|Vanilla
|Rare
|Ice Cream egg
|Watermelon
|Rare
|Fruity egg
|Yellow
|Common
|Colorful egg
|Yeti
|Unknown
|Limited time
There you have it - a complete list of the Knockout penguin skins. Enjoy, and good luck with your eggs!