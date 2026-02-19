All Knockout penguins and skins

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on Knockout skins for your penguin, this handy guide will help you get every skin in the game.

Fashion is essential in many games, and for Knockout penguin skins, it's no different. With this guide, you can find out about all the skins in the game, how to get them, and what rarity they are. After all, you need maximum style points out there when sending your enemies flying away.

Knockout codes can net you some exclusive skins for your penguin, and we can also offer some advice on the various Knockout arenas you can spawn into - know your enemy, after all, but also know where you will be facing them, or you may fall into lava.

All Knockout skins

Here are all the skins you can currently get for your penguin, how rare they are, and how you can grab them. You can buy Knockout eggs from the main lobby with the currency in Knockout, ice.

Skin Rarity How to obtain
Agent Loveguin Unknown Valentine's event
Angelguin Unknown Bundle
Apple Uncommon Fruity egg
Aurora Legendary 1% chance from the prize wheel
Banana Epic Fruity egg
Blue Common Colorful egg
Broguin Unknown Bundle
Bronze Common Metallic egg
Bronzeguin Epic Reach Bronze I rank
Calana Rare Code LANARAE
Capitalist Legendary J*b egg
Chef Legendary Day seven daily reward
Chocolate Rare Ice Cream egg
Chubby Uncommon Spending time in-game
Cookie Dough Legendary Ice Cream egg
Cookies N Cream Legendary Ice Cream egg
Cosmic Legendary Buying a starter pack with Robux
Cupid Epic Valentine's egg (limited)
Diamond Epic Metallic egg
Diamondguin Epic Reach Diamond I rank
Drillguin Unknown Bundle
Ducky Rare Duck egg
Emerald Epic Metallic egg
Emeraldguin Epic Reach Emerald I rank
Evil Legendary Duck egg
Fast Food Uncommon J*b egg
Festive Unknown Limited time
Frost Bite Unknown Limited time
Gangster Legendary Duck egg
Glacier Angel Unknown Leaderboard
Gold Rare Metallic egg
Goldguin Epic Reach Gold I rank
Grandmasterguin Epic Reach Grandmaster I rank
Green Common Colorful egg
Heart Breaker Legendary Valentine's egg (limited)
Jerome Rare Code (disabled)
Judge Epic J*b egg
King Emperor Unknown Leaderboard
Kiwi Rare Fruity egg
Knightguin Epic Limited time
Love Letter Rare Valentine's egg (limited)
Masterguin Epic Reach Master I rank
Napguin Unknown Bundle
Neon Blue Rare Neon egg
Neon Green Rare Neon egg
Neon Orange Rare Neon egg
Neon Pink Rare Neon egg
Neon Purple Rare Neon egg
Neon Red Rare Neon egg
Neon Yellow Rare Neon egg
Officer Rare J*b egg
Orange Common Colorful egg, fruity egg
Painter Common J*b egg
Pastel Blue Uncommon Pastel egg
Pastel Green Uncommon Pastel egg
Pastel Orange Uncommon Pastel egg
Pastel Pink Uncommon Pastel egg
Pastel Purple Uncommon Pastel egg
Pastel Red Uncommon Pastel egg
Pastel Yellow Uncommon Pastel egg
Pink Common Colorful egg
Purple Common Colorful egg
Rainbow Epic The obby
Raptor Rare Dinosaur egg
Red Common Colorful egg
Romeoguin Unknown Bundle
Ruby Epic Metallic egg
Russoguin Rare Code RUSSO
Shakesguin Unknown Valentine's event
Shark Rare Duck egg
Silver Uncommon Metallic egg
Silverguin Epic Reach Silver I rank
Snowman Unknown Limited time
Soldier Epic Duck egg
Spino Legendary Dinosaur egg
Stego Uncommon Dinosaur egg
Strawberry Rare Ice Cream egg
Sweetheart Uncommon Valentine's egg (limited)
T-Rex Epic Dinosaur egg
Teddyguin Unknown Valentine's event
The Enforcer Unknown Leaderboard
Tricera Common Dinosaur egg
Vanilla Rare Ice Cream egg
Watermelon Rare Fruity egg
Yellow Common Colorful egg
Yeti Unknown Limited time
There you have it - a complete list of the Knockout penguin skins. Enjoy,  and good luck with your eggs!

