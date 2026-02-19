Knockout tips and strategies

Everyone may be obsessed with this game, but there's no shame if you need some Knockout tips to stay competitive with your friends and foes alike. A highly strategic game, Knockout is easy to learn but hard to master. Luckily, we've got your back with strategies, and we'll also explain the controls, in case you're new here.

On top of this advice, make sure you've got absolutely everything you need to win by redeeming Knockout codes, which not only get you currency but also often exclusive skins, too. Soon, you'll be ready to dominate.

Here's everything in our Knockout tips guide:

What is Knockout and how do I play?

Knockout is a Roblox game that turns you into a penguin. Your objective, once you're in a game, is to be the last man - or bird, more accurately - standing. If you do, you win Knockout ice and can buy some sweet new Knockout skins. You've got to be careful, though, as you must move every ten seconds, and everyone else is also trying to be the last one alive.

Knockout basic controls

There are two variables to control: power and direction. In order to change your trajectory on mobile, you simply need to drag the arrow in the direction you want to go. To change how much you're sliding, you'll need to use the buttons on either side of the power meter that say 'tap',

On PC, you drag the arrow with your right mouse click and change the power via the Q and E keys.

Knockout strategies and playstyles

There are two main general strategies you can take to secure your victory. The first one is perhaps the more obvious one: go on the offense. Hit very hard and try to intercept other penguins as they make moves. Simply put, you'll need to try to read minds to win this way, so it's high risk and high reward. Aggression can be rewarded in the very early or late round stages, if there are groups of penguins making passive moves, but be careful when you choose to utilize your force.

The second strategy is the defensive player. This means you stay out of the way of other penguins and try to move into empty areas, a little at a time. Dodging aggressive players, as opposed to trying to hit them back, can pay off, as oftentimes it will cause the aggressor to launch themselves off the platform. You should strike eventually - but only when you're sure you've dealt with overly aggressive players.

A player who has good game sense will know when to utilize both playstyles at different times. If you feel like you don't have an understanding of how to succeed yet, I recommend taking a few games to analyze the behavior of your opponents. This should give you some natural instincts.

Knockout tips

We've put together some Knockout tips, which should help you to improve steadily and climb through the ranks.

Positioning and the eight-power centering shot : getting as close as you can to the middle of the Knockout arena is essential for ensuring you're less vulnerable. To start with, a six-power shot should do the trick, but when you're on the brink of falling off, an eight-power shot towards the middle should get you back on track. Mastering force : you should only use a full-power shot if you feel 100% confident you're going to hit someone. Additionally, for every time the ice shrinks, reduce your level of power by one. This will ensure you don't shoot off the edge. Psychological warfare: patience is a virtue, as you're likely going to have to play more passively until the endgame, but that doesn't mean you can't try to throw your opponents off their game while you wait. This can mean anything from backstabbing an unofficial teammate, flexing your skins, and baiting someone to attack you. Just be prepared for the consequences.

That's about it for Knockout tips and strategies - we'll see you out in the arena.