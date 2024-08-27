Hyperbeard, the studio behind adorable games like Pocket Love, Tsuki’s Odyssey, and Hamster Inn, welcomes you to start your own K-Pop Academy – and what better way to do that than with our code?!

You can use our exclusive K-Pop Academy code, PocketTactics, to get 500 coins and ten shards in the game. The shards are the in-game premium currency that lets you pull for new K-pop stars and furniture. To use the code, head to the settings menu and click the treasure chest. Type in the code, then hit submit – and there you go! Free coins and sweet stuff.

K-Pop Academy allows you to start your own business as a manager, where you’re in control of the best K-pop stars around. You need to furnish a home for them with all the amenities, get them some of their favorite food, and send them out to perform concerts. What more could you want from a cozy game?

The game is truly adorable and has plenty of cute furniture packs – both limited edition and your more everyday items – to create themed rooms with, along with a vibrant cast of singers to send out to gigs. Oh, and you can pick their outfits, too.

Interested in this career path? You can get the game on the App Store or Google Play here and dive into your new musical management job. If you like Hyperbeard’s style, check out our Hamster Inn review here to get your paws on another fun game by the same studio.

