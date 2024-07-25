New Android game lets us play The Sims with our own Kpop idols

K-Pop Academy is the newest offering from much-loved game developer studio Hyperbeard, famous for bringing the likes of Tsuki’s Odyssey and Fairy Village to the world of mobile gaming, and we’re already preparing to dive into the world of South Korean pop music to create the next big boy or girl group.

The majority of Hyperbeard’s titles tend to become firm favorites in the Pocket Tactics camp. We always make sure to redeem Tsuki’s Odyssey codes, and we had a blast with our Hamster Inn review, so we’re excited to try our hands at building our dream K-Pop supergroup.

If you fancy yourself as the manager for the next BTS, or the mogul responsible for creating the next Blackpink, this is going to be the game for you. K-Pop is a massive, multi-billion dollar industry, and honestly, we’re surprised that some of the big names in the scene haven’t brought out their own games at this point. Iconic girl group Le Sserafim collaborated with Overwatch 2, and boy band Enhypen recently joined forces with Pokémon, but Hyperbeard’s newest title lets you take the reigns and create your own group from scratch.

This upcoming simulator will have you play the role of manager, meaning you’ll be responsible for picking your idols depending on different personality traits and overseeing their training schedules and concerts to turn them into global superstars. Jungkook, eat your heart out.

There’s a whole host of idols to choose your lineup from, so if you want the sexiest group to ever grace a stage, or the most adorable bunch of cutie patooties that’ll leave fans clamoring for more, you can customize the style and vibe of your band as much as you like. Once you’ve got your group together, you then host fan meetings, play shows, and win the hearts of fans all over the world.

Personally, we can’t wait to create versions of our favorite bands within Hyperbeard’s newest simulator. They’ll start their careers as trainees at your personal management company, and from there, you can nurture, train, practice, and produce the next big thing. You can even customize your idols’ dorms, and you’ll have a bunch of daily tasks for them to complete on their road to stardom. The devil works hard, but the K-Pop industry works harder.

You can pre-register for K-Pop Academy now and eagerly await its release coming in August. In the meantime, if you want to practice your organizational skills ahead of becoming the next JYP, we have plenty to keep you occupied. Check out our picks for the best Android games, as well as the best games like Stardew Valley.