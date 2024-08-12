We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Krafton’s Tango Gameworks acquisition saves our Hi-Fi Rush hopes

Krafton announced its Tango Gameworks acquisition, reviving our hopes for a Hi-Fi Rush Switch port and more games from the studio.

Krafton Tango Gameworks: Player Unknown standing next to Chai from Hi Fi Rush. Both are outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Krafton Gamescom graphic
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Hi-Fi Rush PUBG Mobile Subnautica: Below Zero 

As of today, Krafton has acquired Tango Gameworks, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush, among other titles. The acquisition includes the rights to the Hi-Fi Rush IP, suggesting that we could finally see the Xbox exclusive make the jump to the Nintendo Switch in the future.

Krafton is probably best known for PUBG and PUBG Mobile, one of the biggest battle royale games in the world, but the studio has also published Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero for consoles in the past. A few months ago, we speculated that a Hi-Fi Rush Switch release date was coming soon, but we thought those plans were scrapped when Bethesda announced Tango Gameworks’ closure.

In its acquisition announcement, Krafton specifically talks about “allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects,” further suggesting that a Switch port or other products like DLC or even a sequel could be on the cards. The company also mentions wanting to “ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity” and Tango Gameworks, as the studio has been active since 2010.

In addition to Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks also created The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. We’ve yet to see any of these titles hit the Switch or mobile, but hopefully, this new partnership with Krafton can open doors for these titles to receive ports. We also don’t have to worry about Krafton pulling any of these titles from their existing marketplaces either, so it seems that the only way is up from here.

YouTube Thumbnail

That’s the lowdown on Krafton’s acquisition of Tango Gameworks. For more like Hi-Fi Rush, check out our guides to the best rhythm games and the best indie games on Switch and mobile. Alternatively, take a look at our PUBG Mobile download guide to try out Krafton’s iconic mobile battle royale.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.