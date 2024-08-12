As of today, Krafton has acquired Tango Gameworks, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush, among other titles. The acquisition includes the rights to the Hi-Fi Rush IP, suggesting that we could finally see the Xbox exclusive make the jump to the Nintendo Switch in the future.

Krafton is probably best known for PUBG and PUBG Mobile, one of the biggest battle royale games in the world, but the studio has also published Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero for consoles in the past. A few months ago, we speculated that a Hi-Fi Rush Switch release date was coming soon, but we thought those plans were scrapped when Bethesda announced Tango Gameworks’ closure.

In its acquisition announcement, Krafton specifically talks about “allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects,” further suggesting that a Switch port or other products like DLC or even a sequel could be on the cards. The company also mentions wanting to “ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity” and Tango Gameworks, as the studio has been active since 2010.

In addition to Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks also created The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. We’ve yet to see any of these titles hit the Switch or mobile, but hopefully, this new partnership with Krafton can open doors for these titles to receive ports. We also don’t have to worry about Krafton pulling any of these titles from their existing marketplaces either, so it seems that the only way is up from here.

That's the lowdown on Krafton's acquisition of Tango Gameworks.