Kukirin Life codes October 2026

Use our Kukirin Life codes to fill up on cash and cute charms to upgrade your e-scooter. These speedy vehicles are taking over the world IRL and in Roblox, but the cops aren't fans of them, so make sure you can scoot away fast enough when they come for you.

We look for new Kukirin Life codes all the time, so bookmark this page and come back the next time you're due an upgrade.

Here are all the new Kukirin Life codes:

MORECR4TE - one basic crate

- one basic crate KUK1L1F3 - $500

- $500 CR4TE - one basic crate

- one basic crate TEST1NG - $750

There are tons of Roblox codes to claim across the best Roblox games, so keep your eyes on Pocket Tactics for all the latest.

How do I redeem Kukirin Life codes?

Redeeming Kukirin Life codes takes a few steps, but they're well worth it. All you have to do is:

Join the Mukbang Lovers Roblox group

Open Kukirin Life in Roblox

Tap the Menu

Select the Settings cog

Hit Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and press Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Kukirin Life codes?

Kukirin Life codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward players for their loyalty. They tend to coincide with game updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, and award useful resources like cash or crates. There's no set release schedule for codes, so you'll have to check in with us to get the latest drops.

Is there a Kukirin Life Discord server?

Yes, there is a Kukirin Life Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest updates, sneak peeks, and giveaways, as well as a place to report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more Kukirin Life codes?

The best way to get more Kukirin Life codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The codes channel in the game's Discord server isn't the most accurate, but you can rely on us to find all the freebies you could need while you work on your scooter tricks and run from the police.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Kukirin Life codes.