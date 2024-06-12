We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Win a copy of wholesome life-sim Lake on Nintendo Switch

Here’s your chance to win one of four Lake codes on Nintendo Switch in Europe and the US, and live out your small-town postman dreams.

lake giveaway - key art of the game showing a woman dressed in a coat
Lake 

There are so many excellent indie games on the Switch, so we’re giving you a chance to win another – you can snag a free code in our Lake giveaway, and head into the wholesome, laid-back adventure by Whitethorn Games and Gamious.

Set in the 1980s, you play as Meredith who heads back to her hometown for a break from big-city life. Here, she takes over delivering mail to the residents which involves driving through the scenic down along the lakefront and meeting the neighbors. Over the course of a fortnight, you may find that your entire life will change.

We’re giving away two US codes and two European codes for Lake on Nintendo Switch. Enter below, and make sure to enter the correct competition for your region! Our giveaway runs from June 12 to June 19, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

You can read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways and how we run them, then scroll down below to enter. Remember to enter the correct region, otherwise, your entry won’t count. Good luck, fellow post people!

We’re big fans of Whitethorn’s indie games on Switch, and we can recommend some excellent farm games for more wholesome vibes if you want to expand your catalog a little more.

