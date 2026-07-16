Land or Die codes July 2026

The idea of a pilot passing out mid-flight is terrifying; we can all agree on that, and the only way any of us ever want to experience that sort of chaos is virtually, especially as Land or Die codes can give you a helping hand. Here's hoping your crewmates can keep calm during an emergency.

There's so much you and your pals need to do, from putting out fires and fixing systems to calming the passengers and keeping panic at bay - good luck with that; maybe just tell them you fixed the phalange, seems to work for the cabin crew in Friends. In all seriousness, Land or Die is as enjoyable as it is chaotic, and we kinda love how useless one of the codes is.

Here are all the new Land or Die codes:

THANKS50M - miles

- miles THEYAREHERE - miles

- miles MAYDAY - miles

- miles AGENTBACON - get an Access Denied message (completely useless)

Make sure you check out our Roblox codes page to see what other games offer freebies.

How do I redeem Land or Die codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your Land or Die codes:

Launch Land or Die on Roblox

Tap the store button

Select codes ABX

Enter your code

Hit the green checkmark button

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Land or Die codes?

Land or Die codes are a great way to pick up some extra miles, which can buy you a bit more time to save the day. Milestones appear to be when new codes pop up, though many developers release them for events and updates, too, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in from time to time to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Land or Die Discord?

While not for Land or Die specifically, the developer, Plenty of Planets, has a Discord server you can join. It's a great place to find fellow crew members or to learn about the latest news and updates.

How do I get more Land or Die codes?

We really want to land the plane, so we often search for new Land or Die codes to increase our chances of survival, making us a great place to visit if you want some freebies. However, if, for some reason, you think flying solo is a better idea, the Discord server and the game's various social media channels are where you should begin your search.

Expired codes:

WELCOMEABOARD

With that, you know all of the new Land or Die codes. Come back again soon for more.