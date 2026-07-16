Land or Die codes July 2026

Redeem these new Land or Die codes to get free miles, giving you a better chance of landing the plane.

Land or Die codes: a person stood in the middle of an airport
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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The idea of a pilot passing out mid-flight is terrifying; we can all agree on that, and the only way any of us ever want to experience that sort of chaos is virtually, especially as Land or Die codes can give you a helping hand. Here's hoping your crewmates can keep calm during an emergency.

There's so much you and your pals need to do, from putting out fires and fixing systems to calming the passengers and keeping panic at bay - good luck with that; maybe just tell them you fixed the phalange, seems to work for the cabin crew in Friends. In all seriousness, Land or Die is as enjoyable as it is chaotic, and we kinda love how useless one of the codes is.

Here are all the new Land or Die codes:

  • THANKS50M - miles
  • THEYAREHERE - miles
  • MAYDAY - miles
  • AGENTBACON - get an Access Denied message (completely useless)

Make sure you check out our Roblox codes page to see what other games offer freebies.

Land or Die codes: a big blue box with a code written in it

How do I redeem Land or Die codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your Land or Die codes:

  • Launch Land or Die on Roblox
  • Tap the store button
  • Select codes ABX
  • Enter your code
  • Hit the green checkmark button
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Land or Die codes?

Land or Die codes are a great way to pick up some extra miles, which can buy you a bit more time to save the day. Milestones appear to be when new codes pop up, though many developers release them for events and updates, too, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in from time to time to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Land or Die Discord?

While not for Land or Die specifically, the developer, Plenty of Planets, has a Discord server you can join. It's a great place to find fellow crew members or to learn about the latest news and updates.

How do I get more Land or Die codes?

We really want to land the plane, so we often search for new Land or Die codes to increase our chances of survival, making us a great place to visit if you want some freebies. However, if, for some reason, you think flying solo is a better idea, the Discord server and the game's various social media channels are where you should begin your search.

Expired codes:

  • WELCOMEABOARD

With that, you know all of the new Land or Die codes. Come back again soon for more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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