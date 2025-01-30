I want a new Lara Croft game, and I know you want one, too, but a fresh adventure with Miss Croft feels like it’s still some time away, however, Feral Interactive is here to ensure you still get some time with the iconic archeologist. One of the most underrated entries in the franchise is coming to iOS and Android next month. That’s right, it’s time for a Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light mobile port.

Two new Tomb Raider games – even if they’re remakes – in a month feels like a real treat, as Guardian of Light releases on mobile just a couple of weeks after the Tomb Raider IV to VI Remastered Collection releases on PC and consoles. Who knows, we might even get a Nintendo Switch 2 release when the hardware finally arrives.

Guardian of Light is already available to Switch players, having arrived on the platform as part of The Lara Croft Collection (with its sequel, Temple of Osiris) in June 2023. This action game is slightly different from what you expect from Tomb Raider games, as it’s non-linear with a fixed isometric camera angle.

It still features the fun combat and intriguing puzzles you know and love from the series, but a certain feature makes this a prime candidate for our list of the best games for couples – multiplayer. You can enjoy Guardian of Light with a pal, working together in cooperative gameplay, and considering how dangerous these Mexican jungles and temples are, that’s really not a bad idea. Plus, you’re on a mission to stop Xolotl. You know, the Aztec god of fire, lightning, and death?

However, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light isn’t a free mobile game, you need to pay a premium price if you want to enjoy it on iOS and Android. It costs $9.99 / £7.49 and is releasing on February 27, 2025. While you can play it with touch controls, it’s a good idea to check out our picks for the best phone controllers, as the game supports various gamepads. Perhaps I just need to get good, but I’d struggle without my GameSir.