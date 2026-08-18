You can pre-register to play this underrated Tomb Raider game right now

Remember Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris? If you don't recall this Tomb Raider game, then that's alright, because you can give it a go soon. Hot off the Nintendo Switch 2 ports of Crystal Dynamics' first two entries, Feral Interactive is casting its gaze on some straightforward co-op fun. Whether you're playing on an iOS or Android device, you can pre-register right now.

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris launches on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. That's not too far away, so in the meantime, Feral Interactive is getting the ball rolling. Over on the Google Play Store and App Store, you can head to the game's listing and pre-register ahead of release day. Don't worry, you don't need to pay anything right now either. According to Feral Interactive, Temple of Osiris is launching as a try-before-you-buy title from day one.

When release day rolls around, you can play the entire first level for free. Whether you're seeing how the port stacks up to its console counterpart, or you're just curious, you're free to check it out at your own pace. If you feel like playing the rest of it, you can make an in-app purchase for the full game. Feral Interactive has overhauled Temple of Osiris for mobile, adding dedicated touch-screen controls, keyboard and mouse support, and controller functionality.

Playable with up to four friends, Temple of Osiris is a twin-stick shooter that jumps between slaying undead foes and solving puzzles with your friends. It's a switch-up from the rest of the series, veering away from its platforming beginnings. Whether you think it's one of the best Tomb Raider games is up to you, but it's definitely worth checking out a different chapter of the franchise.

For Android players, you need at least 3.6GB of free space and Android 13 or later installed. It requires iOS 18 or later and the same amount of storage, although 7.2GB is recommended to avoid installation issues. Temple of Osiris supports iPhone XS/XS Max and later, iPhone SE (3rd generation), and iPhone Air, as well as iPad (10th generation and later), iPad mini (6th generation and later), iPad Air (4th generation and later), and newer supported iPad models.

Originally released in 2014, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris builds on the formula introduced by Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. Set in an ancient Egyptian tomb, Lara teams up with reluctant allies to take on hordes of enemies, solve environmental puzzles, and navigate increasingly elaborate traps. As for a proper new Tomb Raider game, there's not one, but two games coming in the future.

To keep updated about them, be sure to join the Pocket Tactics Discord server.