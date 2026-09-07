Last Stop codes September 2026

Use our Last Stop codes to grab a few extra tickets for free and see which class fares best against the oncoming zombie horde. It's just you and your bus against the apocalyptic world, so loot some weapons, build up your defenses, and mow down the undead.

We look for new Last Stop codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you want to try a new class without breaking the bank.

Here are all the new Last Stop codes:

UPDATE1 - 250 tickets (new!)

- 250 tickets (new!) FRED - 500 tickets (new!)

For even more freebies from the best Roblox games out there, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Last Stop codes?

Redeeming Last Stop codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Last Stop in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog in the top left corner, or the Codes present icon in the top right corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the slot and hit the tick button

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Last Stop codes?

Last Stop codes are special passwords that the developer, The Hidden Route, gives out to players. These codes tend to drop alongside major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, and they offer free tickets that you can use to buy new classes.

Is there a Last Stop Discord server?

Yes, there is a Last Stop Discord server. You can click here to join the server and access all the latest game announcements, view sneak peeks, and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more Last Stop codes?

The easiest way to get more Last Stop codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The official Discord server doesn't have a dedicated codes channel, so you have to wade through endless patch notes to find the freebies you seek. Instead, let us do the hard work for you! If you want to look elsewhere for codes, you can also check the game's Roblox group, YouTube channel, and X page.