Launch a Wheel codes June 2026

Use our Launch a Wheel codes to hatch tons of OP pets, down a bunch of potions, and rake in the cash from throwing your wheel as far as you possibly can. This is a much safer way to enjoy the admittedly very dangerous pastime of your parents and grandparents, while collecting cute animals and getting rich at the same time.

We look for new Launch a Wheel codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time your wallet feels a little light.

Here are all the new Launch a Wheel codes:

royalspell - one royal potion

- one royal potion thankbrew - five cocktail potions

- five cocktail potions eggclipse - two void eggs and five timeless eggs

- two void eggs and five timeless eggs timetravel - ten timeless eggs

- ten timeless eggs clockstorm - five timeless eggs

- five timeless eggs voidtwins - two void eggs

- two void eggs voidspark - one void egg

- one void egg juicyboost - three cocktail potions

- three cocktail potions bananabank - five cash potions and ten bananas

- five cash potions and ten bananas applecharge - five power potions and ten apples

- five power potions and ten apples clovercarrot - five luck potions and ten carrots

- five luck potions and ten carrots voidyy - two void eggs

- two void eggs 500k - one cocktail potion

- one cocktail potion apple - five apples

- five apples banana - five bananas

- five bananas update3 - one cocktail potion

- one cocktail potion update1 - three cash potions

- three cash potions void - one void egg

- one void egg time - three timeless eggs

- three timeless eggs cash - three cash potions

- three cash potions power - three power potions

- three power potions lucky - two luck potions

- two luck potions release - two power potions

- two power potions money - 25k cash

If you're after even more freebies across all the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Launch a Wheel codes?

It's really easy to redeem Launch a Wheel codes. All you have to do is:

Open Launch a Wheel in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Scroll all the way to the bottom, or press the blue check mark

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

Some codes might ask that you also join the game's community group first, but it's worth it for the extra potions and eggs.

How do I get the OP Cake pet in Launch a Wheel?

If you want to grab an OP pet for free, you only need to follow these two steps:

Join the Frostyy Studio Roblox group

Like the game

Then, you can walk over to the group rewards circle and claim your free pet and potions.

Is there a Launch a Wheel Discord server?

Yes, there is a Launch a Wheel Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in giveaways and polls, and share your art.

How do I get more Launch a Wheel codes?

The easiest way to get more Launch a Wheel codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Long lists of codes in Discord servers can get messy, so leave it to us to sort the active ones from the expired trash, and keep slinging your wheel further than ever before.