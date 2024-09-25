Stray Kids’ Lee Felix ascended Genshin Impact’s Kinich in just four hours

Genshin Impact’s Kinich is one of the newest characters to join the roster of arguably one of the biggest gacha games on the planet. Along with his sassy pal Ajaw, he’s quickly won a place in our hearts here at PT, and it seems like we’re not the only ones. Despite a truly mind-boggling level of fame, an almost unstoppable new album, and a worldwide arena tour, Lee Felix of Stray Kids managed to ascend Kinich in as little as four hours.

While we’ve had plenty of spare time to pre-farm for Genshin Impact’s Kinich since Natlan’s release, our lives aren’t quite the same as Felix’s. He’s a fashion icon, booked and always busy, and should be far too preoccupied with photoshoots, performances, and a non-stop stream of interviews to be that quick with it. But, the K-pop idol recently shared his progress in Teyvat with thousands of fans on a livestream, claiming to have ascended Kinich to max level in just a couple of hours.

Felix isn’t the only member of Stray Kids who loves a good gacha game – Bang Chan, the leader of the pack, has even donned a pair of wolf ears to cosplay Wriothesley at a fanmeet before – but he is, perhaps, the most dedicated. And we thought we were hardcore gamers. We have to admire the grind.

To get Kinich to level 90, you not only need a heap of mora and hero’s wit, but you also need a total of 46 overripe flamegranates from the new Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King Boss. While this battle isn’t that tough as long as you have some decent pyro application on your team, you still have to use a whole load of resin and best that beastie quite a few times to get that many drops, especially considering you only get two to three overripe flamegranates from each run.

On top of that, you also need a lot of juvenile, seasoned, and tyrant’s fangs (which sadly means farming the adorable Genshin Impact saurians), as well as a whopping 168 saurian claw succulents.

Luckily, with the combination of the new ‘find in map’ tracking feature and Kinich’s passive that marks Natlan’s local specialties, hunting down the saurian claw succulents isn’t too tough. However, considering only 77 spawn on the map and it takes 48 hours for them to respawn, it still takes a decent amount of pre-farming and dedication to get all 168 that fast.

Now, that already sounds like a lot, even excluding his talent materials, artifacts, and weapon – in fact our guides editor Tilly dedicated a lot of hours to pre-farming in the lead-up to Kinich’s release – but then you also need to remember that Felix also has grueling schedules, fashion shows, interviews, and a worldwide tour to contend with.

It can sometimes be hard to squeeze in a solid couple of gaming hours when we’ve got school, or work, or other life commitments that we can’t avoid. Sure, we’d all love the freedom to curl up and waste half a day without having to worry about responsibilities, but there’s no denying that ascending Kinich in four hours is pretty impressive, and that’s by our standards. Let alone if you’re the literal face of K-pop.

If you’re still on the grind, we have plenty of build guides for other characters, like Genshin Impact’s Sigewinne, Genshin Impact’s Neuvilette, and Genshin Impact’s Dori. We’ve also got all the latest Genshin Impact codes for you, too, so you can grab some much-needed freebies when you’re busy trying to beat Felix’s record.