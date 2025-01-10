Nintendo isn’t new to collaborations with Lego, having sets for numerous IPs and even one for the NES console. Well, now the Japanese company is giving its OG handheld the same treatment with the Lego Game Boy, and it’s fair to say that this is an exciting set for longtime Nintendo fans. The Game Boy is an iconic bit of hardware, arguably being one of the most important videogame consoles in history, so you can be sure I’ll proudly display this blocky delight next to my 80s relic.

While we’re yet to get a full look at the new set, a 15-second clip Nintendo UK shared on X shows those iconic purple buttons and the black d-pad, which is all I really need to see to feel the hype. The Mario Lego sets are great, but there’s something extra special about the retro console. I can already feel the nostalgia that will rush through me as I think about the best Game Boy games while building this thing.

Besides consoles and Mario, Nintendo has numerous other collaborations with Lego, including some fun Animal Crossing Lego sets, such as Nook’s Cranny and KK’s Concert. There’s even a Zelda Lego set for the Great Deku Tree, and I can only imagine that this is the first in what’s likely to be quite a long line of Lego for The Legend of Zelda.

We don’t know how much the Lego Game Boy costs, but that’ll depend on the size of the set and the number of pieces it includes. The NES playset costs $229.99 and features 2,646 pieces, though that’s for the console, a TV, a gamepad, and an NES game, so the chances of the Game Boy featuring that many blocks are pretty slim.

Though we can’t tell you the price, Nintendo revealed that the set is due to release in October 2025, so there’s likely to be more information in the coming months. If you want to know what sets you can buy right now, check out our Minecraft Lego guide.