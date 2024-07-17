Who doesn’t love a good Lego game? They bring laughs and joy to all who play them, and with so many out there across a variety of genres. It’s always a treat when a new one comes onto the scene, and iPhone and Android users can rejoice as Lego Hill Climb Adventures is available on both platforms, though I stumbled upon this game while perusing the App Store.

Immediately, it’s apparent that this is a great Lego game for those who get a kick out of the Trials series by Ubisoft. By that, I mean that you get to go up and down hills while in a Lego car, doing your best to keep your vehicle balanced as you go over obstacles, just like in trials. It’s a pretty chill car game, not offering quite as much pressure as Trials, though make no mistake, you can still crash.

However, if you happen to be one of the many who get a kick out of racing and designing your car on Lego 2K racers, you’re in for a treat as you can modify various vehicles to make them your own. We all know how important it is to put your personal touch on a racing game like this – being able to create abominations that would never pass real road safety laws is a blast. The fact that there’s an abundance of gadgets to make use of as you traverse the hills is just the cherry on top.

Something that’s a bit more intriguing about Lego Hill Climb Adventures is that you can take different paths as you race through and explore various Lego worlds, and, of course, you get to meet and collect a range of different minifigures, many of which have their own storylines for you to explore. The charm and hilarity you expect in most Lego games are very much present here, though Lego Builder’s Journey is a fine choice if you want something a bit more lowkey.

One of the best things about this mobile game is that Lego Hill Climb Adventures can help you pass the time while you wait for the Lego Horizon Adventure release date, which isn't too far away as it's due to launch before the end of the year.

