What’s better than taking down huge dinosaurs? Hunting robot dinosaurs, of course. While the standard Horizon series is stuck on PlayStation and PC, Lego Horizon Adventures delivers a family-friendly rendition of Aloy and her journeys in a dangerous post-apocalyptic United States. If you’ve yet to test the uncharted waters of this strange spin-off, then you can get it at its lowest price on Nintendo Switch.

Like many of the best Lego games, Lego Horizon Adventures delivers on the whacky premises that the brand is known for. Unlike the main series, it’s a co-op game that puts you into an isometric view of Aloy and her challenges against the treacherous robotic dinosaurs that plague the land.

Before the game was announced, Horizon was already the focus of one of the best Lego gaming sets, so it’s no surprise that a videogame iteration followed soon after. Narratively, the game is a retelling of Horizon: Zero Dawn, but in a more upbeat, less apocalyptic way, focusing on Aloy’s connections with the friends she meets in the first game’s story.

There are the typical Lego-style escapades, like collecting plenty of studs and completing puzzles, but developers Guerilla Games and Studio Gobo have masterfully recreated one of the best action games into a Lego format. Fighting dinosaurs still feels impactful, and using Aloy’s bow to land shots against each enemy feels amazing.

Unfortunately, Lego Horizon Adventures isn’t without issues. While it’s excellent, it is fairly brief, which meant quite a few reviews were disappointed in the triple-A price of $59.99 / £59.99. However, this sale makes that price easier to stomach, dropping it down to a reasonable price that’s easier to justify.

For a short time, you can grab Lego Horizon Adventures for just $39.97 at Amazon, a third off the retail price and dropping the game to its lowest price on Switch yet. For those in the UK, you can also get it for £34.95 at Amazon, and as one of my favorite Switch adventure games, it’s at the best price now.

If you’ve been looking for a new journey on the best gaming handheld, this Lego Horizon Adventures sale is worth picking up. Don’t worry if you’ve been thinking about making your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders soon either, as the best Switch games will work on the upcoming console thanks to its backwards compatibility.