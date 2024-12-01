In a world where James Bond games are few and far between, the notion of a Lego James Bond game sounds incredible. TT Games’ knack for merging whimsical joy with great spectacle shines in its work on the Star Wars franchise, and pairing it with the early eras of cheesy Bond goodness sounds perfect. However, it appears that Bond overlords Danjaq and EON decided it wasn’t good enough to see the sun.

If you’re a Bond fan, which I’m sure you are, then we reckon that we both agree that 2012’s 007: Legends can’t be the last videogame outing for Ian Fleming’s iconic spy. Before IO Interactive announced its upcoming action game, Project 007, to the world in 2021, it seems that TT Games was hoping to get a fully fledged Bond adventure game in the works. According to Redditor ‘LEGOGameMuseum’, footage of a proof-of-concept trailer was leaked on their Discord server, with some fans speculating this could have been DLC for Lego Dimensions.

However, the avid Lego game fan claims that “it was produced as a pitch for The Lego Group to convince them to give the okay for a full game. It was made during the last year Dimensions was being worked on when TT [Games] knew [Lego] Dimensions wouldn’t get a third year of content.” Additionally, they allege that “this was around 2016, and Lego specifically were not happy with the violence and sexual innuendo. Characters called Pussy Galore and Plenty O’Tool wouldn’t really work in a family friendly Lego game.”

Over the last few years, TT Games have worked on several Lego games based on legendary franchises, including Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, The Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars.

While entries like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are undoubtedly among the best Switch games, this is the kind of unexpected reveal that stings more than anything. The colorful camp of Roger Moore-era Bond, the bombast of Pierce Brosnan’s transition to the 2000s, and the gorgeous Ken Adams production designs of the Sean Connery movies would be superb in a Lego game. Poking fun at Daniel Craig’s excellent but more self-serious tenure could certainly conjure up plenty of laughs too.

It’s also a massive missed opportunity, as TT Games’ Lego entries are known to have some good old co-op fun, and this could have finally done the one thing no James Bond game has ever done: let people play as different Bond actors together.

Games like the Nintendo 64 FPS game classic Goldeneye flirted with the idea, with only an early dev-build of the game existing somewhere in the world with this feature, because it was nixed from the full release due to licensing issues.

