Despite decades of films, TV shows, books, games, and more, Star Wars remains one of my favorite franchises. The Skywalker family’s rise and fall, marked by Anakin’s descent into becoming Darth Vader and ultimately sacrificing himself to save his son, creates a simple yet incredible story. So why not add some comedy on top and experience the entire nine-film saga in Lego, videogame form with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is now at its lowest price ever?

After years and years of enjoying these iconic brick and mini-figure-filled games, Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cemented itself as the best Lego game, delivering hefty amounts of content and plenty of additions. Seeing the entire saga boiled down into one brilliant Steam Deck game is reason enough to pick it up, but having Lego’s whimsical charm makes it worth playing even for those who know the films line-by-line.

As a brief overview of what to expect in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s story, this action game follows the nine films in the main series, with the three prequel films focusing on Anakin’s rise and fall as the ‘Chosen One’, before jumping years into the future with Luke Skywalker discovering his father is still alive – and worst of all, he’s Darth Vader (talk about having parents with dodgy political views). Finally, the last trilogy sees a new hope for the rebels as Rey, Finn, and a cast of new and returning heroes fight against The First Order—basically a reskinned Empire.

Familiar plot beats remain, but Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a seriously funny game. Crammed with references to Star Wars that’ll make you giggle, memes that have long since grown beyond the fanbase, and some comedic gags that catch you off guard, it’s nothing short of hysterical regardless of your age. However, it’s not just comedy that this Lego game provides.

Between your typical Lego experience of completing puzzles and collecting studs, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the closest a Lego game has gotten to being a true action game. Combat is more involved than ever, seeing you take on Stormtroopers with your trusty blaster or going head-to-head with Lightsaber-wielding enemies.

If all of that sounds exciting, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is just $8.24 / £6.59 at Fanatical right now, giving you plenty of hours of fun for your handheld console. Alternatively, you can opt for the deluxe or galactic editions for just $9.89 / £8.24 and $11.54 / £9.89, respectively, offering more characters to add to your library of Star Wars faces.

Lego Star Wars also works on the best Steam Deck alternatives, if you happen to own an ASUS ROG Ally or a Lenovo Legion Go, for example. However, if you do own Valve’s console, the best Steam Deck docks will let you play this amazing Lego game on the big screen, which will make the impressive visuals pop.