Lenovo's first Android handheld looks like the real deal, but good luck getting one

When it comes to handheld gaming, Lenovo is one of the biggest names in town. Over the last few years, we've seen the brand take on Valve with a swathe of Steam Deck alternatives, including the Legion Go S and Legion Go 2. Now, it's launching its first cloud-based Android handheld, the Lenovo Legion C700, and it looks like an impressive bit of kit. The only problem is getting your hands on one.

While we've known about the Legion C700 for a couple of months, Lenovo has just officially launched the handheld in China ahead of its September 8 release date. Unfortunately, the brand still hasn't confirmed whether we can expect a global release of the C700. That means getting your hands on one yourself could prove tricky, which is annoying, as it actually looks pretty good.

The C700's big selling point is that it's a cloud-based handheld that doesn't depend on an internet connection. Instead, it uses Legion Stream technology and a dedicated dongle to connect to the PC you're streaming games from. That makes it a great solution for any gamer who spends a lot of time traveling or has a poor home Wi-Fi connection.

As for the rest of the C700's specs, it's pretty standard. The handheld has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB of storage. The 8,000 mAh battery is pretty big, though, which is a nice bonus. Outside of that, the screen is a 7.82-inch LCD, and it features TMR sticks and Hall effect triggers. The specs and design closely match some of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds, particularly the Retroid Pocket and Ayn Odin.

Of course, there's always a chance that Lenovo could launch the C700 globally, or even just in a few extra regions, but I wouldn't bet on it. At the time of writing, there's no indication of a wider launch, and as we said earlier, we've known about it coming to China for quite a while now. Still, with an early-bird price of 1,999 yuan (about $297) before jumping up to 2,199 yuan (roughly $327), you might be able to look into importing options.