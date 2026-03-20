Lenovo launches two new Legion Tab Gen 5 accessories, including a Nitro Deck-style gamepad and arcade cabinet

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5, known as the Legion Y700 Gen 5 locally, has just arrived in China, alongside a pretty swanky new accessory. I'm talking about the updated version of the Lenovo Legion Gamepad G9, a souped-up controller that turns what looks to be one of this year's best gaming tablets into a makeshift Android handheld.

After getting my hands on the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 at MWC earlier this month and witnessing the performance firepower of its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip for myself, I was already looking forward to its upcoming launch, but this accessory makes it even more tempting. The Gamepad G9 has a similar form factor to the popular Nintendo Switch Nitro Deck accessory, completely encapsulating the tablet and connecting via USB-C. It also features dual analog sticks, all the face buttons you might need, and an improved eight-direction d-pad.

The only issue is that Lenovo hasn't officially confirmed a global release of the Gamepad G9 yet, even though it just launched in China for ¥499, the equivalent of just over $70. That means we're going to have to wait and see whether Lenovo reveals the accessory closer to the anticipated April launch. Annoyingly, Lenovo hasn't firmed up an exact release date just yet, but we're keeping a close eye on the brand's social media channels for any updates.

The Gamepad G9 isn't the only Legion Tab Gen 5 accessory that has caught my eye, though. The gaming brand has also revealed the Arcade Dock, which, as the name suggests, functions as a working arcade cabinet once you've slotted the tablet in. It's a bit more niche than the G9 and not nearly as practical, but it's a neat idea, especially for those who mainly use their tablets to play retro games. Like the G9, we're not sure if the Arcade Dock is getting a global launch, but we've got our fingers crossed.

Finally, it's worth pointing out that the Gamepad G9 is only compatible with select Lenovo devices, so don't go picking it up if you've got a Samsung or REDMAGIC tablet. We can help you out there, though, as some of the top picks from our guide to the best mobile controllers are compatible with some tablets. Just be sure to double-check the sizing before you order anything.