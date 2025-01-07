Lenovo Legion Go 2: all the latest details on the next generation handheld

It’s official, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 is coming. While the original Steam Deck competitor only arrived back in late 2023, it seems that Lenovo is already keen to offer an updated handheld with even more performance firepower as soon as possible. In this guide, we’ve got all the latest details surrounding the console, including the prototype’s specs and when the release date could roll around.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 release date speculation

Shortly after the reveal of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 prototype at CES 2025, a press release on the official Lenovo site for the second-generation handheld says we should “Stay tuned as Lenovo prepares to bring this exciting innovation to life for gamers worldwide in 2025.” It’s not quite an exact release window, but it points to a launch in the next twelve months, providing there are no unforeseen delays. Still, it doesn’t seem likely to happen in the first half of 2025, as we’re already getting separate Windows and SteamOS versions of the new and more compact Lenovo Legion Go S in January and May, respectively.

There’s also the small matter of the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, which we’re expecting to see in 2025, as well as the possibility of the Steam Deck 2, though there are still very few details surrounding the latter. It’s just speculation, but we imagine Lenovo wants to avoid releasing too close to the next generation Nintendo and Valve consoles. With that in mind, our best guess is a late 2025 release date, possibly arriving around the same time as the original in October 2023.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 specs

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 prototype from CES 2025 features an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor and an 8.8-inch OLED display. This is a pair of significant upgrades from the previous model, which had an IPS screen and AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip. The upgrade from IPS to OLED should make for better blacks and more detailed visuals, while the newer AMD chipset should equate to an increase in performance capabilities. That means higher frame rates and graphics settings in high-end games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 or Metaphor Re:Fantazio should be possible, which could attract those who aren’t convinced by the Steam Deck OLED’s performance.

Outside of the processor and display, the prototype model from CES 2025 also boasts a much bigger 74Wh battery, which could rectify the battery life issue we had when putting together our original Lenovo Legion Go review. If it makes it to the retail model, that would place the Legion Go 2’s battery between the Steam Deck OLED’s 50Wh hardware and the Asus ROG Ally X’s monster 80Wh battery.

In terms of RAM, the prototype model has double that of the original Legion Go, offering up to 32GB of 7500Mhz LPDDR5X RAM. That information is from the official listing on the Lenovo website, but the phrase “up to” is interesting as it potentially alludes to different models with different amounts of RAM. Either way, 32GB is no joke, and it should make for even faster loading times in demanding games. Finally, the listing also suggests that the Legion Go 2 comes with up to 2TB of RAM, again suggesting that there might be multiple models with different storage and RAM configurations.

