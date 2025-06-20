The Lenovo's Legion Go 2 release window may have leaked from an unlikely source

Although a prototype model of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 was shown off at the global trade show CES earlier this year, we've not had much in the way of firm details ever since. However, thanks to a representative at Lenovo's Latin America office answering a customer's query, we may now know which month the Legion Go 2 will be available. And if true, it looks like we could be seeing it sooner than later.

In a post on Reddit, a screenshot shows someone asking the representative at Lenovo in Spanish about a release window for the Lenovo Legion Go 2. The reply, in a translated message, suggests that it should be coming in September. "Hi Jael, we hope the handheld will arrive in our online store in September. We suggest you keep an eye on our social media so you don't miss out on new products."

As was the case with some of the picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles, such as the Asus ROG Ally and original Lenovo Legion Go, it wouldn't be a stretch to expect the Legion Go 2 to launch globally in September. The timing makes sense, with the ROG Xbox Ally set to arrive around this time as well. If it is the case, we'll be in the next generation of PC handhelds by September, except for the Steam Deck 2, which is still only rumored to be in the works.

Back in January at CES, Lenovo showcased a prototype of the Legion Go 2, sporting a similar design to its predecessor, confirming that it would come packed with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, 2 TB of storage, and an 8.8-inch 1920 x 1080 display with 120Hz refresh rates. That puts the Go 2 at the high end of gaming handhelds currently, easily able to run games like Doom: The Dark Ages and Fortnite at high settings.

But what makes the Go 2 stand out is its detachable controllers, much like the Nintendo Switch 2 and its predecessor. This feature means gamers can play the best Steam Deck games as the display sits on a table, such as on a train commute or on a plane for a summer vacation. With September just three months away, we'll likely be hearing more about what the Legion Go 2 is capable of, as well as seeing how much it will cost. That is, provided that this leak turns out to be true.

