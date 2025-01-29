The Lenovo Legion Go S doesn’t have an OLED display, but now we know why

The Lenovo Legion Go S is the next big handheld release on the calendar, but after a big reveal at CES 2025, something on the specs sheet had us feeling a little disappointed. Sadly for fans of deep blacks and vivid colors, the Legion Go S sports an LCD, not an OLED display, but following a recent interview with the team behind the handheld, we can see why they made that decision.

According to Ben Meyers, Lenovo’s North American Senior Gaming Product Manager, in an official Q&A session on YouTube, the reason the Lenovo Legion Go S doesn’t have an OLED is to help keep the price down. In the full quote, Meyers explains, “It’s more expensive to just go add OLED to these devices. We want to make sure that the Go 2 and the Go S could live in different price ranges.” That makes a lot of sense, and while we still wish the Go S had an OLED, a lot of our favorite Steam Deck alternatives utilize LCD technology and still look pretty great. Plus, affordability is always a big win in our book.

Outside of Lenovo’s reasoning for going LCD with the Legion Go S, we got more details about the upcoming handheld from the interview, plus some additional information on the much-hyped Lenovo Legion Go 2. Both future contenders for our guide to the best handheld consoles are launching with Hall Effect joysticks, just like the original Lenovo Legion Go, and offer at least 120Hz refresh rates – 144Hz for the Go 2 – which should equate to some silky smooth gaming visuals.

Despite all this new information, we still don’t have a confirmed release date for either the Lenovo Legion Go S or the Go 2. We know that the Windows 11 Go S is coming first, with a $729.99 Best Buy pre-order listing pointing to a release in mid-February, but it’s always possible that this is just a placeholder date. The Go 2 is more of a mystery, but Lenovo’s Ben Green seemed to suggest that a 2025 launch is on the cards during the Q&A, telling the moderator, “Sometime this year is my understanding.” As for the Go 2’s price, considering the Lenovo Legion Go S looks to be around $730, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the souped-up handheld break four digits, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

Of course, we’ll be keen to get our hands on both the Lenovo Legion Go S and the Lenovo Legion Go 2 as soon as possible to see how they compare to handheld heavyweights such as the Asus ROG Ally X and Steam Deck OLED. For now, feel free to check out some more great tech with our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets, with plenty of options to suit all budgets.