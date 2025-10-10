You could win a new Lenovo Legion Go 2, but you've got to be quick

It's no secret that the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go 2 is an expensive bit of kit, with the Steam Deck rival potentially setting you back upwards of $1,100. However, what if I told you that you had the chance to win one for free? Well, good news, you do, but there isn't long to enter this official giveaway.

For those who don't know, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 is a follow-up to one of the top picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles, and it's launching later this month on October 31. Earlier this week, we saw the first few Legion Go 2 reviews go live, and by all accounts, it sounds like a powerful and impressive alternative to the likes of the Steam Deck and the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally. The main sticking point seems to be the price point, but that's not so much of a problem if you can get your hands on one for free.

To enter the Lenovo Legion Go 2 giveaway, you first need to create a Legion Creator Community account before confirming your username via email. Once you've entered once using your account, a bunch of new ways to submit extra entries open up, including engaging with Lenovo on social media and referring people you know to the Creator Community. You can also leave a comment on Creator Community content every day for an extra five votes.

Lenovo is giving out two devices, one for users in North America, including the US and Canada, and one for users in Europe and the United Kingdom. The giveaway closes on November 10, so as of the time of writing, you've got exactly a month to sign up and try your luck. At this point, I'd usually wish you all the best, but it's a dog-eat-dog handheld, and I want this new Steam Deck alternative for myself.

