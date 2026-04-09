If you've been waiting for a Lenovo Legion Go 2 price drop, bad news: the exact opposite has happened

Following its October 2025 release, the Lenovo Legion Go 2's high price point has been a barrier to entry for many potential users, leading some to cross their fingers and wait for a price drop. Well, unfortunately, the exact opposite has happened, with Best Buy hiking the price of the powerful handheld gaming PC to a whopping $1,999.99. Yes, you read that right.

For those who don't know, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 is one of the best handheld consoles around, with its Z2 Extreme chip delivering elite performance and its OLED screen offering high-quality gaming visuals. However, it also packs 32GB of RAM, which is likely the cause of the price increase, with the price of memory going through the roof in recent months. It's the same issue that affected the supply of Steam Deck OLED units in the US, but Valve hasn't implemented any price rises just yet.

Not only is the premium version of the Legion Go 2 now more expensive, but its more affordable alternative, the Ryzen Z2 version, has also gone up in price. Just a couple of months ago, you could buy the handheld for $1,099.99, but it's now $1,499.99. That's not quite as significant a jump, but it still makes the device more than three times the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 or more expensive than two 1TB Steam Deck OLED units.

Given that it doesn't look like the issues surrounding RAM availability and pricing are going anywhere anytime soon, there could be more price hikes on the horizon. It's all speculation at this point, but given the similarities in specs between the Lenovo Legion Go 2 and the ROG Xbox Ally X, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the latter become more expensive in the coming months. That said, it's still $999.99 at the time of writing, so if you want to secure a powerful handheld gaming PC for under $1,000, you might want to act fast.

It's worth noting that neither Lenovo nor Best Buy has offered a reason for the price increases, but it makes sense that it's related to the price of RAM, which is likely the same reason Sony recently boosted the price of the PlayStation 5. Either way, we'll be keeping a close eye on global pricing for the Lenovo Legion 2, as well as the rest of the Steam Deck alternatives, going forward, but this certainly isn't a good omen.