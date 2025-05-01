You can almost double your Lenovo Legion Go's battery life for under $70

If you've got a Lenovo Legion Go, you're probably already aware of the device's battery life woes. Sure, it might offer Steam Deck-beating performance, but that doesn't account for much if you can only use the portable console for an hour before it runs out of juice. Well, you might be interested to learn that there's a bunch of new Lenovo Legion Go battery mods out there, enabling you to almost double your playtime before reaching for the charger.

For those who don't know, the Lenovo Legion Go comes with a 49.2 Wh battery, which is smaller than the battery inside of a lot of the other picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles, including both the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally X. With some of the 75 Wh mods on offer from sites such as AliExpress and eBay for under $70, you can significantly improve the battery life, beating out almost all the rest of the Steam Deck alternatives, except for the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and its mammoth 80 Wh battery.

The Lenovo Legion Go Reddit page is already full of success stories of users benefiting from extended battery life after making the modification. The only issue is that it requires a bit of hardware tinkering that might not be everyone's bag, and most of the kits don't come with instructions. Fortunately, there's a tutorial for everything on YouTube, and that includes swapping the battery out of your handheld, so you should be able to give it a go even if you're not exactly an expert with a soldering iron.

It's worth pointing out that the Lenovo Legion Go isn't the only handheld gaming PC we've seen benefit from battery mods in recent months. There are plenty of similar success stories from those who have swapped out the battery in their Asus ROG Ally devices. While it might take a bit of DIY know-how, it's a cheaper option than upgrading to the Asus ROG Ally X or Lenovo Legion Go S, so it's no surprise to see die-hard handheld users opt for the upgrade.

