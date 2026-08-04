Beware, it looks like the Lenovo Legion Go has a software problem

If you own a Lenovo Legion Go, don’t install the latest BIOS update.

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Lenovo Legion Go Mobile tech & hardware 
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If you own a handheld gaming PC, you know that it's always a good idea to keep up with the latest software updates. At least, it usually is. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case for Lenovo Legion Go users, with reports that the latest BIOS update is bricking the Steam Deck alternative, and worse still, Lenovo's suggested fixes don't seem to be working.

Given that it's a top pick from our guide to the best handheld consoles and it's less than three years old, it's a surprise to see the Lenovo Legion Go experiencing this sort of software issue. This isn't just a small bug, either. Multiple reports, dating back to a month ago, suggest that the BIOS update renders the Legion Go completely unusable, with no response from the device when powered on outside of the power button and controllers lighting up.

At the time of writing, Lenovo hasn't issued an official statement regarding the widely reported software issues. However, that doesn't mean they aren't aware of them. One Legion Go user has reportedly been quoted €237.16 for a repair, which is almost half of the price of the console itself. As we mentioned earlier, some have suggested that Lenovo's troubleshooting suggestions haven't worked, which makes turning to the company for a repair the only viable option.

It's worth noting that while there are a worrying number of reports that the new Lenovo Legion Go BIOS update is bricking the handheld, it isn't affecting all users. Still, if you own the Legion Go, it's worth holding off on updating anytime soon, just to avoid joining the unlucky few. I'll be honest, it feels pretty good to be a Steam Deck user right about now.

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Fortunately, it doesn't seem like this software problem is affecting any other Lenovo handhelds, such as the Legion Go S or Legion Go 2. That's at least at the time of writing, but we'll be keeping an eye on the Legion Go Reddit forum, as well as social media, for any further reports of bricked handhelds.

Connor is a hardware expert who has attended MWC, IFA, and countless cell phone launches on behalf of Pocket Tactics. When he’s not jet-setting, he’s keeping his eye out for the next best gaming phone, testing the latest Android and iPhone tech, or wasting away on his Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch

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