After weeks of silence, Lenovo is finally addressing its Legion Go bricking problem

We've been waiting a while for this one, but we've finally got an update for anyone dealing with Lenovo Legion Go issues after reports that a recent BIOS update bricked some handhelds. It's good news, especially for those affected, with Lenovo promising free repairs whether or not you've got a warranty, while also removing the BIOS patch that seems to have caused the problem.

For the last couple of years, the Lenovo Legion Go has been one of the best Steam Deck alternatives on the market, offering top-tier performance at a competitive price. However, it has become a lot harder to recommend the handheld over the last couple of weeks, with multiple reports of a particular BIOS patch completely bricking handhelds. Worse still, those experiencing the issues have suggested that Lenovo has been quoting high prices for repairs rather than acknowledging the issue as a fault on their side.

This new update comes from the Lenovo forums, with a member of staff directly addressing complaints surrounding the brand's response and customer service. While Lenovo still doesn't know the exact cause of the issue, it has confirmed that it's replicated the problem in its European labs and believes it could be isolated to specific devices that are part of specific production batches. Either way, the software patch has now vanished, so that should mean fewer instances of bricked units.

Obviously, if you've got a faulty Lenovo Legion Go, you should get in touch with Lenovo right away to claim a free repair. There is a slight caveat in that it depends on the legislation in your country, but if you're part of the EU, where the issue seems most prominent, there shouldn't be any problems.

Given that Lenovo hasn't figured out the exact cause of the issue, it's also worth keeping an eye on the forums for any future update that could offer more clarity. Still, we're at least more confident about keeping the Legion Go as a top pick in our guides to the best handheld consoles following this solution.