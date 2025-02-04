New Lenovo Legion Go accessory makes the handheld a true Nintendo Switch rival

If you’ve got a Lenovo Legion Go and you’re looking for something to enhance your gaming experience, allow us to introduce you to your next favorite accessory. It’s the Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector, which you can use to charge your handheld’s controllers away from the body of the console, or as a controller while the device is docked and connected to a monitor. Yes, it’s just like the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con Grip, but better.

For those who don’t know, the Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best handheld consoles on the market, rivaling the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally X. The difference between this portable gaming PC and its competitors is that you can disconnect the controllers from the console, which is ideal for those who feel the wrist strain kick in after fifteen minutes using a handheld. Until now, we’ve only seen Legion Go gamepads like this from third-party brands, but the official Lenovo option looks more reliable than them, packing a 2,850 mAh battery to juice your controllers while you’re gaming.

The Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector is now listed on the official Lenovo website for $49.99, though it’s currently out of showing as unavailable. Fortunately, you can opt to pick it up through retailers such as Amazon for the same price. It doesn’t come with its own charger, but it works with the Legion Go’s 45W adaptor, so you don’t have to pick up any extra kit to use the gamepad.

It’s worth pointing out that in a recent online Q&A, senior Lenovo leadership seemed to suggest that the Lenovo Legion Go 2 is coming with backwards compatible controllers. With that in mind, you should be able to use this accessory with the upcoming handheld’s controllers, though we can’t be certain until we get our hands on the hotly anticipated Legion Go follow-up. However, we’ll have to wait and see whether that’s enough to help it stand out in the same year we’re expecting the Nintendo Switch 2.

For more great tech while you’re here, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets. Or, if you’re looking for something a little more old-school, see our list of the best retro handhelds.