Lenovo promises it hasn't abandoned updating your Legion Go 2 drivers, yet

If, like me, you own a Windows-based handheld PC, then you know updating it can be an ordeal in itself. After all, these things are just gamerfied computers, so we're still relying on various updates to keep them ticking. The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is one of those consoles, but it's been a while since Lenovo deployed new drivers. However, the dry spell could end soon, as the company reassures players that updates are coming…eventually.

Right now, it's a weird time to own a Lenovo Legion Go. You may remember rumors of Lenovo dropping support for its consoles that use AMD's Ryzen Z1E chipset - the very same found in older models of the Asus ROG Ally. Now, the issue is whether Lenovo is already winding down driver support for its newer alternatives. You see, the last major changes for graphics support came in December. That sounds recent at a glance, but it's worth noting this is for the 32.0.21030 update branch, which originally arrived in early October last year.

In February, PC World contacted Lenovo about ongoing support for its portable gaming consoles. In Lenovo's statement, a representative expresses that "Lenovo is actively continuing to support the Legion Go, with necessary driver and BIOS updates, and will continue to do so through October 2029." The statement also says that Lenovo is still working with AMD and that "new updates will be released once they have passed Lenovo's rigorous review protocols."

So, what gives? In a recent message from Lenovo's customer support team, as posted by VideoCardz, it advises using Lenovo Vantage, an update application similar to the MyAsus app on the ROG Ally. That's all well and good if that were the correct way to chase new drivers. The Legion Go's user guide specifically steers players to Legion Space for any BIOS updates or driver downloads. Despite the confusion, the support representative promises new drivers.

"At this time, we don't have a publicly available ETA to share for the next Legion Go 2 graphics driver release. That said, the product has not been abandoned, and new packages will be published once testing is complete," the message reads. It's still extremely vague and not really the answer many Legion Go owners are looking for. Sadly, it's the only thing to go on right now.

If you're feeling pigeon-holed by Windows, it may be worth exploring other options. I'm currently dual-booting ROG Ally Bazzite, opting to play the majority of my games through Valve's excellent SteamOS. For anything with restrictive anti-cheat, like Fortnite, I use the Windows side of my SDD. With constant updates, I'd recommend giving it a shot.