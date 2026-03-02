Lenovo's Legion Go Fold is one of the stranger Steam Deck rivals at MWC 2026, but I still want one

Handheld PCs are in such a unique position right now. Valve's Steam Deck might have kicked off the race, but the likes of Asus and Lenovo continue to experiment with the platform. Following the launch of the Lenovo Legion Go SteamOS models, the tech giant is bringing something completely different to MWC 2026: a foldable concept model. But is it just a novelty, or could it be something special?

Right now, we're not so sure. Over at the Lenovo booth, we've had some hands-on time with the Lenovo Legion Go Fold, and it's an odd beast to wield. On one hand, it's the kind of innovation and experimentation that we're eager to see companies embrace in the portable gaming space. Not only does it offer a particularly large display for gaming, but Lenovo also explains that you can turn it into a laptop. You'll find Windows on the Legion Go Fold currently, with no word on whether a SteamOS-centric model could be in the works.

We're both thinking it, and yes, it looks pretty massive to consider it a handheld. It's the equivalent of using some of the best mobile controllers from GameSir that wrap around an iPad. It's a far cry from the compact nature of a PSP or the Nintendo DS. With the display set to its horizontal position, it's even more unwieldy. We're also not convinced of the display's 'smudge factor', but as this is MWC after all, we'll give it the benefit of the doubt as everyone gives it a try.

The display itself is clearly LCD, a decent one at that, but don't expect any OLED goodness right now. Size-wise, it presents itself at 7.7" folded and 11.6" unfolded. When asked about the Legion Go Fold's specifications, we weren't able to get any details, but we do have an idea of its performance.

During our hands-on demo, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Forza Horizon 5 ran mostly without a hitch, with some minor framedrops for the former. Playing these games on the Legion Go Fold is impressive in the moment, but we can't help but feel that the controller feels a little cheap.

However, as a proof of concept, this can always change. In a recent press release, Lenovo says that this handheld is "for gamers who don't have hours to sit in front of a TV or PC, or who don't want to juggle both a laptop for work and a handheld for gaming when traveling." In that respect, I can see the vision. I use my ROG Ally Z1E for work and play, with all of my Gamescom 2025 coverage coming from my makeshift workstation in my hotel room.

Since then, though, I'm a ROG Ally Bazzite convert. It gives me the full console-like gaming experience of a Steam Deck, with half of my SSD partitioned to keep Windows for work, and games aren't friendly to Linux's anti-cheat precautions. Either way, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 remains one of the best Steam Deck alternatives, so we'll be keen to see whether the Fold can join those ranks.

Additional reporting by Connor Christie on-site at MWC 2026.