Lenovo is giving away three Legion Go S handhelds, but you've got to be quick

Picking up a new handheld isn't easy these days, with skyrocketing prices and limited availability making 2026 a tricky year for portable gaming in general. However, Lenovo is giving you a chance to get a powerful device for free, namely, the Lenovo Legion Go S. If you want to be in with a chance of winning one, we've got all the details you need.

The giveaway is via the Lenovo Creator Community, the brand's community portal. There are three handhelds up for grabs: one for the US and Canada, one for the UK and EU, and one for Japan. The only difference is that the Japanese winner will receive the Windows version of the Legion Go S, while the other regions get the SteamOS model, one of the best Steam Deck alternatives on the market.

To enter, you first need to sign up as a registered Lenovo Creator Community member, but that's easy enough, and you can do it on the official site. Then, there are multiple ways to enter, with up to 55 possible entries, so you can give yourself the best possible chance of winning this powerful handheld.

In our Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS review, we gave the handheld a more than respectable 8/10 score, highlighting the "great performance" and "comfortable design." Unlike some handhelds, it still holds up today, so if there's a chance of getting one for yourself without spending a dime, it's certainly worth checking out.

The most important thing to note is that entries close on November 1, so there's no time to waste if you want to try your luck. Once the competition has ended, it's a case of keeping an eye on your inbox and hoping to get some good news from Lenovo. It's also worth keeping your Creator Community account active, as this isn't the first time we've seen the hardware brand give away one of its handheld consoles.