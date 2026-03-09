The Xbox Full Screen Experience is coming to Lenovo Legion Go handhelds, but can it really take on SteamOS?

It's official: the Xbox Full Screen Experience is coming to Lenovo Legion Go devices. However, there is a bit of a caveat. At the time of writing, Lenovo is looking for users to test the Microsoft software on its handhelds, rather than rolling it out as is. Fortunately, though, we've got all the details you need to sign up.

For those who don't know, the Lenovo Legion Go is a top pick from our guide to the best handheld consoles. It's a great device in terms of performance, display, and battery power, as is the new Legion Go 2, but its Windows 11 software has long been a sticking point compared to the Steam Deck's user-friendly SteamOS. The Xbox Full Screen Experience mode, which launched alongside the ROG Xbox Ally, doesn't do away with Windows completely, but it does offer a way to launch and play your games without as much fiddling as before.

If you've got a Lenovo Legion Go handheld and want to take part in the Xbox Full Screen Experience test, you can check out this Gleam link to sign up. All you have to do is submit your email address and wait for instructions on how to set up the software on your device. However, there are only 29 hours left to register, so there's no time to waste.

While the Xbox Full Screen Experience coming to Lenovo Legion Go handhelds is good news for those who have waited for these long-promised software improvements, it might not have come soon enough. In the last year or so, Lenovo has teamed up with Valve to offer Legion Go handhelds that run SteamOS rather than Windows 11, while some users have found other ways to install Valve's operating system, such as Bazzite and HoloISO, on their devices.

We'll have to wait and see whether the rollout of Xbox Full Screen Experience is enough to keep handheld brands from the temptations of SteamOS, but it certainly feels like a step in the right direction. The test in itself is a positive sign, too, as it suggests that both Lenovo and Microsoft are aiming to fine-tune the Xbox Full Screen Experience for Legion Go devices before the full launch, which should, in theory, mean fewer software issues when the eventual rollout comes around.